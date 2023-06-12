Paid Rs 20k for a Rs 2,000-Wine Bottle, Gave His Own Car to Stranger: How This Delhi Man's Weekend Went Wrong

Like any other weekend evening, 30-year-old Amit Prakash began his Friday evening like a common Delhite but the night ended with him losing his laptop, car, mobile phone and cash to his unknown drinkmate.

Prakash, an employee with a firm on Golf Course Road, started drinking with a stranger to celebrate his weekend and got “very drunk." He then left the site for home but stepped out of his own car at Subhash Chowk when the unidentified man asked him to get off having forgotten that the vehicle was his own.

The man said that he was too drunk to realise that the vehicle was his own and got off. He then took an auto to Huda Metro station to reach home. The man then drove off

The realisation hit him a day later when he approached the Sector 65 police station in the city. Prakash told the cops then he had lost his car, laptop, mobile phone and Rs 18,000 in cash to that stranger.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

According to TOI, Prakash said he went to a BYOB pub along with the Lakeforest Wine Shop on the Golf Course Road after work.

“In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs 2,000 as its MRP. The shop owner, however, returned Rs 18,000 in cash. After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks,” his complaint read as per TOI.

While an investigation has begun, the police told TOI that the complainant was unable to recall details about the stranger.