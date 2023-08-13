‘Pak Citizens Have No Place In Bollywood’: MNS Leader Warns of Strict Action Against Film on Seema Haider

Amid high-voltage around Seema Haider and Sachin’s love story which will soon turn into a movie, a leader from Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party issued a stern warning to the filmmaker “to stop the drama" or be prepared for tough actions by his party.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar objected to a movie based on the life of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally crossed the border and entered India via Nepal to marry a man who she allegedly met on the online gaming platform PUB-G.

“Such drama should be stopped or else be ready to face action," the MNS leader said adding that Pakistani citizens and their stories have no place in the Indian film industry.

पाकिस्तानी नागरिकाला भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीत कोणतंही स्थान असता कामा नये, या आमच्या भूमिकेवर आम्ही ठाम आहोत. सीमा हैदर ही पाकिस्तानी महिला सध्या भारतात आहे. ती ISI एजंट आहे अशा बातम्याही पसरल्या होत्या. आमच्या इंडस्ट्रीमधील काही उपटसुंभ प्रसिद्धीसाठी त्याच सीमा हैदरला अभिनेत्री…— Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) August 12, 2023

“Pakistani citizens have no place in the Indian film industry. We stand firm on this stance. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, is currently in India. There were even rumours that she is an ISI agent. For some fleeting fame in our industry, they are trying to turn Seema Haider into an actress. How can these traitorous producers not feel ashamed? Put an end to this immediately, or be prepared for resolute action from MNS," Ameya Khopkar tweeted in Marathi.

Reportedly, Seema Haider, who is facing a massive backlash from several right-wing political leaders and the public in general, is currently shooting for a Bollywood film ‘Karachi to Noida’.

The film is being made by a Noida-based filmmaker Amit Jani. The producer extended a helping hand to the couple after reports emerged that they are facing a financial crisis.

Amit Jani has reportedly offered both of them to work in his film being made in Mumbai so that they can earn their living by working.