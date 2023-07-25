Pak Intruder Killed as BSF Foils Narcotic Smuggling Along International Border in J&K's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major narcotic smuggling bid along the International Border (IB) as it shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the possession of the slain intruder, the spokesperson said.

In the intervening night of July 24 and 25, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area, the spokesman said in Jammu.

During the initial search of the area, he said, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing one kg, were found near the body of the deceased.

Earlier, officials said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the S M Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

The identity of the deceased is awaited as the search of the area is still continuing, the officials said.