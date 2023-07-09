Pak Woman, Who Illegally Entered India to Meet ‘PUBG’ Lover, Adopts Hinduism After Bail, Kids Names Changed

The Pakistani woman, who entered India with her four kids to meet her lover she met on PUB-G, claimed that she converted to Hinduism and also changed the names of her children.

According to TOI, Pakistan’s Seema Haider said that she converted to Hinduism and dropped her surname to adopt Sachin’s. The woman also claimed that she changed her kids’ names to suit her new faith.

“Seema is a common name in Hindus and Muslims and hence Sachin said I need not change my first name. I will call myself Seema or Seema Sachin. We have changed our children’s names to Raj, Priyanka, Pari and Munni," Seema told TOI.

The woman, who was granted bail recently, joined her partner Sachin Meena at Rabupura home in Greater Noida on Saturday.

Seema Haider, now Seema Meena, was arrested for illegally entering India and staying in Greater Noida without valid documents. She was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court, which also ordered that her four children will stay with the mother in the jail, police said

The woman, who was a resident of the Khairpur district of Sindh province in Pakistan, first travelled to Nepal and then entered India without valid papers on May 13 to meet her lover she met on PUB-G.

As per media reports, the woman reportedly sold a piece of her land to fund her journey which cost around Rs 12 lakh.

Sachin Meena while talking to TOI said that his family accepted Seema along with her children. The man also urged PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to grant her wife Indian citizenship.