Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba Behind Poonch Terror Attack, Say Top Intelligence Sources | Exclusive

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the Poonch terror attack that claimed the lives of five Army personnel and critically injured one, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday. The attack took place when terrorists ambushed the Army vehicle taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in Jammu and Kashmir.

All five deceased personnel belonged to the Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed for counter-terrorist operations in the area.

“This attack was done by Lashkar. This group is sitting in Rajouri and Poonch jungles for a period of time. They come out, commit the crime and go back to their places. Earlier, they also attacked a house in Rajouri," sources said.

Top intelligence sources have also said that linking the incident to the upcoming G20 summit, which is scheduled to be held in September, is not correct as the terror groups are “looking for an opportunity."

Meanwhile, top government sources said that Pakistan is “defaming itself before the world" as the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar operates and runs by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from the neighbouring country.

“G20 summit is going to happen soon in Kashmir. We will tell the world how Pakistan derailing every peace process. Every act is against humanity and peace of the world. Pakistan will be shared evidence on this soon," the government sources said. Notably, India is hosting a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar in May while a youth engagement group meeting is scheduled to take place in Leh later this month.

The seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counter terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident. Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajauri and is under treatment," the Northern Command Headquarters said in a statement.

Operations are in progress to trace the perpetrators, the statement said, adding further details are being ascertained.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

