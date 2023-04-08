CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Pakistan Issues 2,856 Visas to Sikh Pilgrims from India for Baisakhi Celebrations
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Issues 2,856 Visas to Sikh Pilgrims from India for Baisakhi Celebrations

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 01:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. (Image: Reuters)

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. (Image: Reuters)

The pilgrims would visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib gurdwaras during the visit

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday said it issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in annual festivals relating to Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan from April 9 to 18.

The pilgrims would visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib gurdwaras during the visit, it said.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

“On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 9 to 18,” the Pakistan mission said in a release.

It said the issuance of visas to religious pilgrims from India is in line with Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a “fulfilling journey”.

He said Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to visiting pilgrims, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 08, 2023, 01:03 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 01:03 IST