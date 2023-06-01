CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border in J-K's Samba

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 08:01 IST

Samba, India

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 am (Representational Image/PTI)

The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 am, they said.

    Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed suspicious movements along the IB at BOP Mangu Chack and fired some rounds toward the forward area, resulting in killing of an intruder, the officials said.

    The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 01, 2023, 08:01 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 08:01 IST