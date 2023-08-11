CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Indo-Pak Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran
1-MIN READ

Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Indo-Pak Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 09:31 IST

Tarn Taran, India

BSF troops observed the suspicious movements during early hours of Friday.(Representative File: PTI)

The BSF troops had challenged the intruder but he did not stop moving, following this to stop any misadventures, the troops fired at him

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran in the early hours of Friday. The BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of border fencing in the area near Thekalan village in the district.

The BSF also issued an statement about this matter.

Troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving forward. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot.

Previously, in July this year, while thwarting a major narcotic smuggling bid, the BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Officials had said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the S M Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late at night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

Further early, in January this year, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The intruder was believed to be armed at the time.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:August 11, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 09:31 IST