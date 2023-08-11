Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Indo-Pak Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran in the early hours of Friday. The BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of border fencing in the area near Thekalan village in the district.

The BSF also issued an statement about this matter.

PRO, Punjab Frontier of BSF says, “Today on 11th August, during morning hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant/intruder ahead of Border fencing, in the area falling near bordering Village Thekalan under District Taran…— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving forward. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot.

Previously, in July this year, while thwarting a major narcotic smuggling bid, the BSF shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Officials had said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the S M Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late at night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

Further early, in January this year, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The intruder was believed to be armed at the time.

(With PTI inputs)