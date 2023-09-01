Pakistani National Arrested for Living Under Fake Identity at Indian Wife's House in Hyderabad

A 24-year-old Pakistani national was arrested for illegally entering India with the help of his in-laws and living in Hyderabad for the past 10 months using a fake identity and Aaadhar card.

The man, identified as Faiz Mohammed, was arrested from his Indian in-laws’ house in the Kishan Bagh area of Bahadurpura.

He was enrolled in the name of his brother-in-law Mohammed Ghouse, and his birth certificate was submitted as an ID proof of the man.

Mohammed illegally entered the country from Nepal in November last year and was residing at his wife’s house in Hyderabad, South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Sai Chaitanya said.

While Speaking to News18 DCP said that Faiz was assisted by his in-laws, identified as Zubair Shaik and Afzal Begum, who received him at the border and brought him to Hyderabad.

Faiz had been living in the city with his wife, Neha Fathima, and their three-year-old son.

Neha is a Hyderabad native and the two had met while working in UAE. They got married in 2020 and have been living in Hyderabad since Neha returned to India due to health concerns in November last year.

Faiz has been charged with illegally entering India and attempting to obtain Indian nationality. His father-in-law and mother-in-law have been named as accused two and three in the case.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Foreigners Act against Faiz. He has been remanded and his in-laws would also be arrested, police said.

Upon investigation, a Pakistani passport and other documents were seized from his possession. The police said Faiz is being questioned and further investigation is underway.

In a statement, the police said, “we are taking this matter very seriously and will take all necessary action against those involved in illegal immigration."

Other cross-border stories

Before this, Pakistan national Seema Haider had entered the country illegally from Nepal and has been staying with her husband Sachin Meena in Uttar Pradesh.

The couple met online and fell in love, but they were unable to get married in Pakistan due to Seema’s family’s objections. So, Seema and her children crossed the border illegally and got married in India.

In another case, the 34-year-old Anju, born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh was a resident of Alwar district. She became friends with the 29-year-old Pakistani national, Nasrullah on Facebook in 2019.

She travelled via te Wagah-Attari border to a remote village in the tribal province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrullah.

A mother of two children, Anju married Nasrullah after converting to Islam on July 25. A senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper district had said that Nasrullah and Anju’s marriage was solemnised and a proper nikah was performed after she converted to Islam.

(With Inputs from Mohammad Dastagir from Hyderabad)