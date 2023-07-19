Pakistan’s Seema Haider Quizzed for 12 Hours by UP ATS; Cops Trying to Corroborate Her Statements: Sources

Pakistani national Seema Haider, who reached India illegally to meet her lover in Noida, was questioned for 12 hours by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). She was quizzed on the meeting, her reaching India through Nepal, and other details, sources told News18.

The ATS is extracting the minutest details from Haider who has constantly replied on same lines and statements that she came to India only to meet her boyfriend, Sachin Meena.

Haider and Meena were picked up from his house in Greater Noida on Monday morning by the ATS for questioning.

Now, ATS is trying to corroborate her statements with the help of data from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Her mobile phone and other items are in possession of ATS for data extraction.

“To prove her right or wrong, we need support from technical side so that we can establish she is right and speaking correct lines or she is here for sabotage and sent by enemy,” sources in the UP ATS said.

ATS probe will remain undecided unless they come out with the technical outcome.

Sources in the UP Police, who is also involved in the investigation, had said her link to spying has not been suspected, however, it was “too early to predict”.

Seema Haider, 30, had entered India along with her four children from Nepal in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena, 22, in Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The couple had first got in touch in 2019 over PUBG game.

On July 4, she was arrested by the UP police for entering India illegally and Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. But they were both granted bail and have been living together in Rabupura area.