Palghar Woman Spends All Money, Cooks Up Robbery Story to Escape Husband's Scolding

Police conducting a probe into the case of alleged robbery at a house in Maharashtra’s Palghar district found the complainant woman cooked up the story as she had spent all the money and feared her husband would scold her for it, an official said on Wednesday.

On May 9, the 38-year-old woman residing in the Vasai area complained to Manickpur police that some unidentified persons broke into her house and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 10.3 lakh, senior police inspector Sahuraj Ranavare told PTI.

A police probe team examined the CCTV footage and based on intelligence and technical inputs, they nabbed two persons, including a neighbour of the woman, in connection with the alleged incident, he said.

The official said during interrogation, the accused told the police that the woman had spent all the money sent by her husband, who was abroad. The woman’s husband was supposed to return soon and since she could not give an account of the money spent by her, she cooked up the robbery drama with the help of the neighbour (arrested in the case), the police said.

The police also got to know that the woman had kept the “stolen” valuables at her brother’s house in Virar. A police team went there and seized the valuables and cash worth Rs 10.30 lakh, the official said.