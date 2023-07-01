PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Expires, Check Out the Last-Minute Clarification from Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department on Friday issued a clarification on PAN-Aadhaar linking for individuals facing difficulties, just hours before the expiry of the deadline set as June 30.

In a tweet around 09:30 pm, the tax department said that individuals who have paid the penalty for not linking their PAN with Aadhaar and have provided consent but have not completed the linking process by the deadline will undergo case review prior to their PAN becoming inoperative.

“Instances have come to notice where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking. In this regard, it is to be informed that status of challan payment may be checked in ‘e-pay tax’ tab of portal after login. If a payment is successful, then PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar," the official account of the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

“There is no need of downloading of the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar. Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already being sent to the PAN holder. In cases where fee payment & consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30.06.2023, such cases will be duly considered by the Department," it added.

As per section 139AA in the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for every person, who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to quote his Aadhaar number while applying for PAN or furnishing return of income with effect from July 1, 2017.

If any person does not possess the Aadhaar Number but he/she has applied for the Aadhaar card then the person can quote the Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application Form in the ITR.

If the PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.