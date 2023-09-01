Panchang, 1 September, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023: The Dwitiya Tithi and Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday, September 1, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. It’s worth noting that both Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya are considered favourable for auspicious activities, and as a result, they are included in the list of shubh muhurat timings.

Read the timings of the tithi, both auspicious and inauspicious to overcome all the obstacles coming your way. By acquainting yourself with these timings, you can gain insights into your day’s prospects and make informed decisions accordingly.

MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 1

The moon is said to rise at 7:49 PM and is anticipated to set at 7:07 AM on September 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The Dwitiya Tithi is expected to continue until 11:50 PM, and after that, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The auspicious Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra is expected to be observed up to 2:56 PM, post which, the Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The moon is anticipated to be seen in Kumbha Rashi up to 9:36 AM while the sun is predicted to be seen in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:51 AM to 5:59 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:43 PM to 7:06 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:28 PM to 3:19 PM. Additionally, on September 2, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 11:59 AM to 12:44 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to occur between 10:45 AM and 12:21 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is slated to take place from 3:32 PM to 5:08 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam might be observed between 7:34 AM to 9:10 AM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Chora from 3:06 AM on September 2 to full night.