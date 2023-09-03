Panchang, 3 September, 2023: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 3, 2023: The Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Sunday, September 03. Devotees will mark Bol Choth today. It is primarily observed in Gujarat, and in other parts of the country, it is known as Bahula Chaturthi. The occasion is mostly honoured for the sake of cows and calves. Before carrying out any ritual, verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 03

The sunrise is likely to occur around 6:00 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 6:41 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 8:57 PM, and the moonset is slated to take place at 9:20 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 03

The Chaturthi Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 6:24 PM, after which the Panchami Tithi is to start. The Revati Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 10:38 AM after which the Ashwini Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the moon is expected to be seen in the Meena Rashi up to 10:38 AM and then in the Mesha Rashi and the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 03

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:29 AM to 5:15 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:55 PM to 12:46 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:41 PM to 7:04 PM, while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:27 PM to 3:18 PM.

Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 6:41 PM and 7:49 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:52 AM to 6:00 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 8:25 AM to 9:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 03

The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings, for the day, are as follows: The Rahu Kalam is anticipated to last from 5:06 PM to 6:41 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is slated to occur between 3:31 PM and 5:06 PM whereas the Yamaganda muhurta is predicted to be effective from 12:20 PM to 1:55 PM. The Banna muhurat is considered to occur in Roga from 4:42 AM to full night.