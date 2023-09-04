Panchang, 4 September, 2023: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 4, 2023: According to the Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi and Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will fall on Monday, September 4. Both Krishna Panchami and Krishna Shashthi are considered favourable for auspicious activities and are therefore part of Good Muhurat timings. On this day, devotees will observe two significant religious festivals: Nag Pancham and Randhan Chhath. You can refer to the timings of the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious muhurats to navigate through any obstacles and gain deeper insights into the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 4

The sun is expected to rise at 6:00 AM, with the sunset predicted to occur at 6:40 PM. The moon is set to rise at 9:33 PM and is anticipated to set at 10:24 AM on the same day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 4

The Panchami Tithi is expected to continue until 4:41 PM on September 4, after which the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Ashwini Nakshatra will occur until 9:26 AM, following which the Bharani Nakshatra will take place. The moon is anticipated to be in the Mesha Rashi, while the sun is predicted to be in the Simha Rashi during this time.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 4

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:30 AM to 5:15 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:52 AM and 6:00 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:40 PM to 7:02 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to occur between 2:27 PM and 3:17 PM. Additionally, on September 5, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 4

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to occur between 7:35 AM to 9:10 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is slated to take place from 10:45 AM to 12:20 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam might occur between 1:55 PM and 3:30 PM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Roga up to 5:29 AM on September 5.