Panchang, 5 September, 2023: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 5, 2023: The Shashthi Tithi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, September 5, according to Drik Panchang. These two lunar phases, Krishna Shashthi and Krishna Saptami, hold great significance for commencing important activities and are therefore included in the shubh muhurat timings. This day is significant as it hosts three Hindu festivals: Balarama Jayanti, Shitala Satam, and Masik Karthigai.

To maximize the potential of this day it’s important to understand the knowledge of these lunar phases and determine the optimal timings for various activities. Check out below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 5

The sun is slated to rise around 6:01 AM while it is expected to set at 6:39 PM. Meanwhile, the moon is predicted to rise at 10:12 PM and it will set at 11:29 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 5

The Shashthi Tithi is projected to extend until 3:46 PM, marking the commencement of the Saptami Tithi. The inauspicious Bharani Nakshatra is set to last until 9:00 AM, after which it will be followed by another inauspicious Nakshatra, Krittika. The moon is expected to be positioned in the Mesha Rashi (Aries) until 3:01 PM, after which it will transition to Vrishabha Rashi (Taurus). Meanwhile, the sun is anticipated to be in the Simha Rashi (Leo).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 5

The shubh muhurat timings for the day are as follows: The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled between 4:30 AM and 5:15 AM. The Pratah Sandhya is expected to occur from 4:53 AM to 6:01 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is slated to occur from 6:39 PM to 7:01 PM. The Nishita Muhurta, another auspicious time is anticipated between 11:57 PM and 12:43 AM on September 6.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 5

The ashubh muhurat timings for the day are as follows: The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is anticipated to occur between 3:29 PM and 5:04 PM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda Muhurta is slated to occur between 9:10 AM and 10:45 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected from 12:20 PM to 1:54 PM. The Varjyam Muhurtam is scheduled to prevail between 9:10 PM and 10:47 PM. Additionally, Bhadra is predicted to occur between 3:46 PM and 3:36 AM on September 6.