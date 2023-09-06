Panchang, 6 September, 2023: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023: The Saptami Tithi and Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, September 6, according to Drik Panchang. This day is significant as it hosts six auspicious and religious Hindu festivals: Janmashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Kali Jayanti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami and Indra Savarni Manvadi. To make the most of this day, it’s important to understand these lunar phases and the best times for different activities. These timings will help you overcome all the obstacles coming your way and gain insights for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 6

The sunrise is expected around 6:01 AM while sunset is slated to occur at 6:37 PM. Moreover, the moonrise is scheduled for 10:55 PM and it will be set at 12:32 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 6

The Saptami Tithi is expected to continue until 3:37 PM, followed by the beginning of the Ashtami Tithi. The auspicious Krittika Nakshatra is set to occur until 9:20 AM, followed by another auspicious Rohini Nakshatra. The moon is projected to be in the Vrishabha Rashi while the sun is expected to occur in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 6

The shubh muhurat timings are as follows: The Brahma Muhurta, which is considered lucky for important activities, is slated to occur from 4:30 AM to 5:16 AM, while the Pratah Sandhya is scheduled to take place between 4:53 AM and 6:01 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to occur from 6:37 PM to 7:00 PM. Another auspicious time, called the Nishita Muhurta, is scheduled to commence between 11:57 PM and 12:42 AM on September 7.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 6

The ashubh muhurat timings are as follows: Rahu Kalam is scheduled to occur from 12:19 PM to 1:54 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurta is expected to take place between 7:36 AM and 9:10 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is slated to occur from 10:45 AM to 12:19 PM. The Dur Muhurtam is predicted to commence from 11:54 AM to 12:45 PM while the Baana Muhurta indicates the presence of Mrityu from 6:15 AM to the full night.