Panchang for Saturday, September 2, 2023: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 2, 2023: The Tritiya Tithi and Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Saturday, September 2, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. It’s worth noting that Krishna Tritiya is considered favourable for auspicious activities, whereas Krishna Chaturthi is not considered good for these times. On this day, a religious festival named, Kajari Teej is observed. Read the timings of the tithi, both auspicious and inauspicious to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and gain insights into your day’s prospects.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 2

The sun is expected to rise at 5:59 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:42 PM. The moon is said to rise at 8:22 PM and is anticipated to set at 8:14 AM on September 2.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 2

The Tritiya Tithi is expected to continue until 8:49 PM on September 2, and after that, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra is expected to be observed up to 12:30 PM, post which, the Revati Nakshatra will occur. The moon is anticipated to be seen in Meena Rashi while the sun is predicted to be seen in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 2

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:52 AM to 5:59 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:42 PM to 7:05 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:38 PM to 3:19 PM. Additionally, on September 3, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 11:58 p.m. to 12:44 a.m.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 2

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to occur between 9:10 AM and 10:45 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is slated to take place from 1:56 PM to 3:31 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam might be observed between 5:59 AM to 7:35 AM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Chora up to 3:55 AM on September 3.