Panchang, May 21, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 21, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Dwitiya Tithi and the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Shukla Dwitiya and Shukla Tritiya are both considered auspicious for various activities and are included in Good Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will celebrate an auspicious festival known as Rohini Vrat on this day. Acquire a deeper understanding of the tithi, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious times periods during the day, to effectively overcome the challenges that may surface and anticipate how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 21

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:27 AM while the timing for sunset is predicted at 7:08 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 6:23 AM on May 21 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 9:03 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 21

The Dwitiya Tithi is assumed to be in effect up to 10:09 PM on May 21 and after that, the Tritya Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra is likely to be observed till 9:05 AM, post which Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon seems to be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 9:47 PM whereas the sun is also expected to be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 21

The Brahma Muhurta is said to be considered auspicious from 4:05 AM to 4:46 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat is observed to be effective from 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 7:07 PM and 7:28 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will prevail from 2:35 PM to 3:29 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be assumed between 7:08 PM and 8:10 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 21

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 5:26 PM to 7:08 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 3:43 PM and 5:26 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:18 PM to 2:00 PM while the Baana muhurat is said to take place in Chora from 5:23 PM to full night.