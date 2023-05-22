Panchang, May 22, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 22, 2023: This Monday’s Panchang will mark the Tritiya Tithi and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Shukla Tritiya is generally considered to be auspicious for most activities, and therefore it is included in the list of favorable Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Chaturthi, being a Rikta Tithi, is believed to have certain negative influences and is therefore excluded from the list of auspicious Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, the devotees will observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti on this day. To successfully navigate daily challenges and anticipate events, it is crucial to have a thorough understanding of the tithi, including auspicious and inauspicious time periods.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 22

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:27 AM while the timing for sunset is 7:09 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 7:13 AM on May 22 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 9:58 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 22

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect up to 11:18 PM on May 22 and after that, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Mrigashrisha Nakshatra will be observed till 10:37 AM, post it Adra Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Mithuna Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi on May 22.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 22

The time period of 4:05 AM to 4:46 AM is considered auspicious, known as the Brahma Muhurta. From 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, the Abhijit Muhurat is believed to be effective. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur between 7:07 PM and 7:28 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:35 PM to 3:30 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last between 7:09 PM and 8:11 PM.

top videos

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 22

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious from 7:10 PM to 8:52 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 2:01 PM and 3:43 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Chora up to 6:19 PM on May 22.