Panchang, May 23, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 23, 2023: The Hindu calendar month of Magha will feature the Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha this Tuesday, May 23. Shukla Chaturthi, being a Rikta Tithi, is not favoured for auspicious activities and is therefore excluded from Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Panchami is considered favourable for most auspicious activities and is included in Good Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe a religious festival, Vinayaka Chaturthi, on this day. Gain insights into the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious timings of the day to anticipate challenges coming your way and understand the likely progress of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 23

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:27 AM and set at 7:09 PM. Furthermore, the moon is estimated to rise at 8:06 AM on May 23, and it slated to set at 10:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 23

The Chaturthi Tithi is considered to remain in effect until 12:57 AM on May 24, after that the Panchami Tithi will start. The Ardra Nakshatra is estimated to prevail up to 12:39 PM, post which Punarvasu Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Mithuna Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 23

Information on various auspicious muhurat timings has been provided by Drik Panchang. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:04 AM to 4:45 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM and 12:45 PM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place from 7:08 PM to 7:29 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will prevail between 2:35 PM and 3:30 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is anticipated to take place from 7:09 PM to 8:11 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 23

It’s essential to be aware of certain time periods, like Rahu Kalam, which is said to be considered unfavourable and occurs between 3:44 PM and 5:27 PM. Furthermore, Gulikai Kalam will take from 12:18 PM to 2:01 PM and the Dur Muhurtam is considered significant during two intervals: 8:11 AM to 9:06 AM and then from 11:16 PM to 11:57 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat will fall between 8:52 AM and 10:35 AM.