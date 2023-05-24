CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Panchang, May 24, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday
1-MIN READ

Panchang, May 24, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 24, 2023: On May 24, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:26 AM, followed by sunset at 7:10 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 24, 2023: On May 24, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:26 AM, followed by sunset at 7:10 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, May 24, 2023: Hindus will observe the Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha on Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 24, 2023: This Wednesday, Hindus will observe the Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Shukla Panchami is regarded as favourable for a wide range of auspicious endeavours, thus making it a part of the auspicious Muhurat timings. Similarly, Shukla Shashthi is considered suitable for most auspicious activities and is also included in the auspicious Muhurat timings. By grasping the importance of Tithis, along with their favourable and unfavourable periods, individuals can effectively manoeuvre through challenges during ceremonial practices and acquire a valuable understanding of the possible outcomes for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 24

To optimize your daily schedule and outdoor endeavours, it’s essential to monitor the timing of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset. On May 24, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:26 AM, followed by sunset at 7:10 PM. Additionally, the moonrise is projected for 9:02 AM, with the moonset expected at 11:32 PM. Having this information at hand enables you to effectively plan your activities, maximizing your use of daylight and moonlit hours.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 24

The Panchami Tithi is expected to remain in effect until 3:00 AM on May 25, then the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be observed until 3:06 PM, post which the Pushya Nakshatra will begin. Additionally, the moon is predicted to be seen in Mithuna Rashi up to 8:27 AM, while the sun is expected to be visible in Vrishabha Rashi. Keep these timings in mind to make the most of your day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 24

Make use of the favourable Brahma muhurta, which will span from 4:04 AM to 4:45 AM, or opt for the Vijaya muhurta occurring between 2:35 PM and 3:30 PM for your all-important engagements. For evening prayers, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta between 7:10 PM and 8:12 PM is highly recommended, while the Nishita muhurta from 11:57 PM to 12:38 AM on May 25 is ideal for spiritual practices. The Godhuli muhurta, taking place from 7:09 PM to 7:29 PM, is another opportune time.

top videos

    ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 24

    The inauspicious periods of the day, referred to as ashubh muhurta, are as stated: The Rahu Kalam will take place from 12:18 PM to 2:01 PM. The Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 10:35 AM and 12:18 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be active from 7:09 AM to 8:52 AM, and the Baana muhurta will start during Roga until 8:13 PM.

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Aaj ka Panchang
    2. Aaj Ka Panchang 2023
    3. Hindu Panchang
    4. Panchang
    5. Panchang 2023
    6. panchang today
    first published:May 24, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 05:00 IST