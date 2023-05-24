Panchang, May 24, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 24, 2023: This Wednesday, Hindus will observe the Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Shukla Panchami is regarded as favourable for a wide range of auspicious endeavours, thus making it a part of the auspicious Muhurat timings. Similarly, Shukla Shashthi is considered suitable for most auspicious activities and is also included in the auspicious Muhurat timings. By grasping the importance of Tithis, along with their favourable and unfavourable periods, individuals can effectively manoeuvre through challenges during ceremonial practices and acquire a valuable understanding of the possible outcomes for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 24

To optimize your daily schedule and outdoor endeavours, it’s essential to monitor the timing of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset. On May 24, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:26 AM, followed by sunset at 7:10 PM. Additionally, the moonrise is projected for 9:02 AM, with the moonset expected at 11:32 PM. Having this information at hand enables you to effectively plan your activities, maximizing your use of daylight and moonlit hours.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 24

The Panchami Tithi is expected to remain in effect until 3:00 AM on May 25, then the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be observed until 3:06 PM, post which the Pushya Nakshatra will begin. Additionally, the moon is predicted to be seen in Mithuna Rashi up to 8:27 AM, while the sun is expected to be visible in Vrishabha Rashi. Keep these timings in mind to make the most of your day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 24

Make use of the favourable Brahma muhurta, which will span from 4:04 AM to 4:45 AM, or opt for the Vijaya muhurta occurring between 2:35 PM and 3:30 PM for your all-important engagements. For evening prayers, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta between 7:10 PM and 8:12 PM is highly recommended, while the Nishita muhurta from 11:57 PM to 12:38 AM on May 25 is ideal for spiritual practices. The Godhuli muhurta, taking place from 7:09 PM to 7:29 PM, is another opportune time.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 24

The inauspicious periods of the day, referred to as ashubh muhurta, are as stated: The Rahu Kalam will take place from 12:18 PM to 2:01 PM. The Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 10:35 AM and 12:18 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be active from 7:09 AM to 8:52 AM, and the Baana muhurta will start during Roga until 8:13 PM.