Panchang, May 26, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 26, 2023: This Friday’s Panchang will mark the Saptami Tithi which will be observed up to whole night and the Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Shukla Saptami is regarded as favorable for various auspicious endeavors, thus making it a part of the recommended Muhurat timings. Monitor the tithi and identify auspicious and non-auspicious moments to overcome all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day and gain insights into the day’s events.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 26

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:25 AM while the timing for sunset is stated as 7:11 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will be observed at 10:55 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 12:44 AM on May 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 26

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect for up to a full night. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be observed till 8:50 PM, post it Magha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Karka Rashi up to 8:50 PM on May 26 and then it will be seen in Simha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun will also be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 26

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:03 AM to 4:44 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:46 PM, whereas the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 7:10 PM and 7:30 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:36 PM to 3:31 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be between 7:11 PM and 8:12 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 26

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious from 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat is expected to occur between 7:09 AM and 8:52 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:45 PM to 5:28 PM while the Baana muhurat will occur in Mrityu up to 10:11 PM post which the muhurat will prevail in Agni from 10:11 PM to full night.

Things To Remember

Day: Friday Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Nakshatra: Revati Yoga: Ayushman Karan: Kaulava Vara: Shukravar Rahukaal: 14:02 to 15:45 Gulikakaal: 10:02 to 11:45

Shubh Muhurats

07:01 to 07:55

11:51 to 12:46

16:51 to 17:46

Auspicious Activities

Starting new projects Buying new clothes Getting married Starting a new business Launching a new product Investing in stocks Traveling Seeking medical advice Giving charity

top videos

Inauspicious Activities