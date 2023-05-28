Panchang, May 28, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 28, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Ashtami Tithi and the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Shukla Ashtami is regarded as favourable for most auspicious endeavors, thus making it part of the list of Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Navami, being a Rikta Tithi, is deemed unfavourable for auspicious activities, and as a result, it is not included in the list of shubh muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will celebrate two auspicious festivals namely, Dhumavati Jayanti and Masik Durgashtami on this day. Develop a comprehensive comprehension of the tithi, along with the auspicious and unauspicious time intervals throughout the day, to successfully overcome any emerging challenges and foresee the unfolding of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 28

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:25 AM while the timing for sunset is predicted at 7:12 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 12:44 PM on May 28 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 1:43 AM on May 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 28

The Ashtami Tithi is assumed to be in effect up to 9:56 AM on May 28 and after that, the Navami Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra is likely to be observed till 2:20 AM, post which Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will occur. The Moon seems to be placed in the Simha Rashi whereas the sun is expected to be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 28

The period from 4:03 AM to 4:44 AM is considered auspicious and known as the Brahma Muhurta. From 11:51 AM to 12:46 PM, the Abhijit Muhurat is observed to be effective. Between 7:11 PM and 7:31 PM, the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur. The Vijaya Muhurat will prevail from 2:36 PM to 3:32 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be assumed to be between 7:12 PM and 8:13 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 28

The period between 5:29 PM and 7:12 PM is regarded as inauspicious due to the occurrence of Rahu Kalam, whereas the Gulikai Kalam is predicted to fall between 3:45 PM and 5:29 PM. From 12:18 PM to 2:02 PM, the Yamaganda muhurat is considered favourable, while the Baana muhurat is said to occur in Raja from 12:11 AM throughout the entire night.