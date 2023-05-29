Panchang, May 29 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 29, 2023: This Monday’s Panchang will mark the Navami Tithi and the Dashmi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Due to being a Rikta Tithi, Shukla Navami is not deemed favourable for auspicious endeavors, and as a result, it is not included in the selection of auspicious timings. Conversely, Shukla Dashami is considered highly auspicious, leading to its inclusion in the list of favourable Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe two religious festivals namely Mahesh Navami and Agni Nakshatram Ends on this day. Having a comprehensive grasp of the tithi, including auspicious and unauspicious time frames, is essential for effectively managing day-to-day obstacles and foreseeing future occurrences.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 29

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:24 AM while the timing for sunset is 7:13 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 1:38 PM on May 29 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 2:11 AM on May 30.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 29

The Navami Tithi will be in effect up to 11:49 AM on May 29 and after that, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be observed till 4:29 AM, post it Hasta Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Simha up to 8:55 AM, post which it will be seen in Kanya Rashi. On the other hand, the sun will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi on May 29.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 29

The period between 4:03 AM and 4:44 AM holds significance as the auspicious Brahma Muhurta. Effective timing is believed to exist from 11:51 AM to 12:46 PM during the Abhijit Muhurat. The expected occurrence of the Godhuli Muhurat is between 7:11 PM and 7:32 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:37 PM to 3:32 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last from 7:13 PM to 8:14 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 29

The time period from 7:08 PM to 8:52 PM is regarded as inauspicious, known as Rahu Kalam. Similarly, the time between 2:02 PM and 3:46 PM is expected to be the Gulikai Kalam. The Yamaganda muhurat is effective from 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM, and the Baana muhurat will occur in Raja until 1:12 AM on May 30.