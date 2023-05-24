Panic on IndiGo Flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad as Aircraft Takes Off Within Seconds of Landing

Passengers on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced a moment of terror on Monday night when their aircraft abruptly ascended shortly after making contact with the runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident occurred during what was anticipated to be a routine landing at 9:15pm, leaving passengers startled and bewildered by the unexpected touchdown-takeoff sequence.

“The plane started descending at about 8.45 pm, but as soon its wheels touched land the pilot suddenly pulled up and the flight was airborne once again. We got panicky as nobody understood what had happened," Dr. Neel Thakkar, a Vadodara resident, who was among the passengers on Flight 6E 6056 told The Times of India.

Thakkar added that the plane was in the air for nearly 20 more minutes before it finally landed.

The passenger also told TOI that he this “unexpected manoeuvre put the lives of over 100 passengers at risk" and he had sent an email to the airline, the DGCA and Union civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

top videos

Thakkar mentioned in his email that he approached the pilot for clarification regarding the incident upon arrival."Pilot Jagdip Singh responded that this is a routine communication issue and the airline didn’t have ATC clearance to land the aircraft," Thakkar was quoted as saying TOI.

Thakkar questioned how the aircraft could have landed if the Air Traffic Control (ATC) did not give clearance. He further shared that he approached the duty manager of IndiGo Airlines, who advised him to send an email to the relevant authorities to initiate an inquiry. Thakkar expressed his expectation for a thorough investigation to be conducted.