Papua New Guinea: Indian Cuisine and Millets Find Place in Menu of Lunch Hosted by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted lunch for the world leaders attending the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea on Monday. The menu of the lunch hosted by PM Modi at the APEC house in Port Moresby prominently included Indian cuisines and millets.

The lunch included Khandvi, a delicacy from Gujarat, Malai Kofta (cottage cheese and vegetable balls simmered in aromatic Indian rich kofta curry), vegetable Kolhapuri (highland mix vegetable cooked in traditional Indian onion-tomato gravy), and Dal Panchmel (lentils mix cooked in Mewar style) among others.

The menu also had Rajasthani Ragi Gatta curry (finger millet and gram flour dumplings cooked in sour gravy) and Millet biryani (vegetable biryani made in a traditional way with nutrient-rich barnyard millet).

Lip-smacking Indian delicacies including Masala chaas (a refreshing summer drink made with creamy yoghurt and Indian spices), Paan Kulfi (betel leaves flavoured milk-based Indian frozen dessert) and Malpua with Rabdi (Indian sweet pancake served with sweetened reduced milk) were also served to the guests.

PM Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, landed in Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby on Sunday. The first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation, Modi hosted the key FIPIC summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.