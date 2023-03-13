Parliament LIVE: 2nd Part of Budget Session to Commence Today, Cong Set to Duel With BJP Over Rahul Gandhi's UK Remarks

Live now
Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 07:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament LIVE: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for remarks made by him in London, the Congress party is expected to duel over the issue with BJP in Parliament on Monday. The second phase of the Budget session will commence today and go on till April 6. Opposition leaders are expected to hold a meeting shortly before that.
PM Modi accused the critics of maligning the country when it was making strides. Speaking at a public meeting in Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections due later this year, PM Modi had said, "In London, I got the opportunity
Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge met VP Jagdeep Dhankhar a day ahead of the second phase of budget session begins.
Met @VPIndia, ahead of the forthcoming session of the Parliament to seek his cooperation.
We as, Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the Government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation. pic.twitter.com/aO82nO2k23
— Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) March 12, 2023
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had also called Gandhi out for his remarks, where he had said that microphones were switched off whenever opposition parties spoke during assembly session. Dhankhar hit back saying this only happened during emergency when Congress was in power.
Congress party is expected to duel over the issue with BJP in Parliament on Monday. The second phase of the Budget session will commence today and opposition leaders are expected to hold a meeting shortly before that. PM Modi on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for remarks made by him in London.
Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had also called Gandhi out for his remarks, where he had said that microphones were switched off whenever opposition parties spoke during the assembly sessions.
Dhankhar hit back saying this only happened during an emergency when Congress was in power. Meanwhile, opposition leaders met the VP and told him he must allow discussion on all topics including the Adani-Hindenburg report.
The opposition leaders are expected to meet at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s office in the Parliament complex at around 10 am, sources said. The Congress MPs will gather at the Congress Parliamentary Party office before the meeting to deliberate on the party’s strategy, a PTI report said on Sunday.
Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies to target their leaders, allegations against the Adani Group, border standoff with China, price rise and unemployment.
Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the allegations related to the Adani Group still stands firm. Congress MP K Suresh maintained that his party will continue to raise the Adani-Hindenburg issue as the government is yet to give a reply on the controversy.
