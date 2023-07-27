CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parliament News Today LIVE: Day After Speaker Accepts No-Trust Motion, Oppn to Wear Black Over Manipur

Parliament News Today LIVE: Day After Speaker Accepts No-Trust Motion, Oppn to Wear Black Over Manipur

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 07:26 IST

New Delhi, India

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which started on July 20, ended in adjournment without any work on the first day as opposition parties staged a protest over the situation in Manipur. (Shutterstock)
More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3. (Shutterstock)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A day after Speaker accepted no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said. A no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by LS Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

Jul 27, 2023 07:26 IST

Delhi Ordinance: NDA, INDIA Evenly Poised in RS; All Eyes on Non-aligned Parties

The ruling NDA will have to lean on the support of Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, nominated members and Independents in the Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance. Read More

Jul 27, 2023 07:17 IST

BJP Wanted ‘No-Confidence Motion’ from the Beginning. To Defeat It, Like 2018

The year was 2018. It was the first ‘no-confidence motion’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was brutally defeated by 325-126 votes. While Rajnath Singh quoted Ramayana, the Prime Minister used the floor to his favour, launching a blistering attack on the opposition, punctuated with his usual sarcasm. Read More

Jul 27, 2023 07:12 IST

Oppn To Wear Black in Parliament Over Manipur

All MPs belonging to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, sources said.

All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said.

Jul 27, 2023 07:11 IST

BJD MP Calls for Women's Reservation in Parliament, State Assemblies

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday raised his party’s demand in the Rajya Sabha for bringing a Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Patra raised the issue through a Special Mention in the Upper House. “My Special Mention is on the demand for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Indian Parliament. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been long pending for being legislated in the Indian Parliament,” Patra said.

