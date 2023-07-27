Parliament News Today LIVE: Day After Speaker Accepts No-Trust Motion, Oppn to Wear Black Over Manipur

Live now
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A day after Speaker accepted no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said. A no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by LS Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.
The ruling NDA will have to lean on the support of Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, nominated members and Independents in the Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance. Read More
The year was 2018. It was the first ‘no-confidence motion’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was brutally defeated by 325-126 votes. While Rajnath Singh quoted Ramayana, the Prime Minister used the floor to his favour, launching a blistering attack on the opposition, punctuated with his usual sarcasm. Read More
Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday raised his party’s demand in the Rajya Sabha for bringing a Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.
Patra raised the issue through a Special Mention in the Upper House. “My Special Mention is on the demand for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Indian Parliament. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been long pending for being legislated in the Indian Parliament,” Patra said.