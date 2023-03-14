Parliament LIVE: Day After Ruckus Over Rahul Gandhi's UK Remarks, 2nd Part of Budget Session to Resume Today

Read more

Similarly, the issue was raised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha. “He (Rahul) insulted the Parliament and defamed India on foreign soil. He should apologize,” Goyal said. During his recent London visit, Gandhi had alleged that microphones are turned off when opposition leaders speak.

Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had also called Gandhi out for his remarks, where he had said that microphones were switched off whenever opposition parties spoke during the assembly sessions.

Dhankhar hit back saying this only happened during an emergency when Congress was in power. Meanwhile, opposition leaders met the VP and told him he must allow discussion on all topics including the Adani-Hindenburg report.

The Congress on Monday posed fresh questions about Vinod Adani’s alleged network of shell companies engaged in “opaque” financial transactions and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his “drumbeaters” to get Parliament adjourned so that the demand for JPC into the Adani issue is not raised.

The Opposition has been persistent in its attack on the government, weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate.

Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies to target their leaders, allegations against the Adani Group, border standoff with China, price rise and unemployment.

