Parliament News LIVE: Amid Manipur Heat, Centre to Table Bill to Replace Delhi Services Ordinance; Kejriwal Meets LG Saxena

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said every serious issue should be discussed in state assemblies and Parliament but there should be no disruption as people have a lot of expectations from these “temples of democracy”.

Birla’s remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing impasse in Parliament over the Manipur issue.

Addressing MPs, MLAs from northeastern states and other dignitaries after inaugurating the new Assam legislative assembly building here, he said agreement and disagreements on issues are a speciality of India’s democracy.