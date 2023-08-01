Parliament News LIVE: Amid Manipur Heat, Centre to Table Bill to Replace Delhi Services Ordinance; Kejriwal Meets LG Saxena

Live now
Parliament News LIVE: Among the Centre vs Opposition blame game over no discussion on Manipur in Parliament, the Modi-led government is likely to pass another controversial bill that gives them authority to transfer key bureaucrats in Delhi government.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said every serious issue should be discussed in state assemblies and Parliament but there should be no disruption as people have a lot of expectations from these “temples of democracy”.
Birla’s remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing impasse in Parliament over the Manipur issue.
Addressing MPs, MLAs from northeastern states and other dignitaries after inaugurating the new Assam legislative assembly building here, he said agreement and disagreements on issues are a speciality of India’s democracy.
Hitting out at the alliance of 26 opposition parties I.N.D.I.A, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said changing name does not change one’s character. The PM’s remarks came during his meetings with NDA MPs in New Delhi.
The first meeting was attended by NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh — Western, Braj, Kanpur, and Bundelkhand. BJP national president JP Nadda and union minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the meeting held at the new Maharashtra Sadan.
In the backdrop of a Bill seeking to replace an ordinance on matters related to services in Delhi likely to be tabled in Parliament soon, AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday.
There was no comment from either side on the details of the meeting that lasted more than half an hour at the Raj Niwas said.
Sources claimed that the meeting was “cordial” and the two constitutional functionaries discussed issues related to Delhi.
“It was basically a reach-out meeting that took place close on the heels of a Van Mahotsav programme held at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary recently, where a bonhomie was witnessed between Saxena and Kejriwal who attended the event together,” a source said.
The opposition on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop “insulting” the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and come to Parliament for a “comprehensive” discussion without any time limits on the Manipur violence. Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the first priority should be to hold a comprehensive and detailed discussion on the Manipur situation in Parliament, going by the fact that people have been killed and the chief minister himself has admitted that several such incidents have happened in the state. No one knows how many incidents of rape have happened, he added.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the opposition of running away from a debate in Parliament on the ethnic violence in Manipur and wondered what was the use of getting elected if they wanted to raise issues on the streets.
Thakur’s remarks come against the backdrop of an impasse in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 20 over discussion on the Manipur situation with the opposition insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House.
“If you have to raise issues on the streets, then what is the use of getting elected to the House,” Thakur told reporters outside Parliament asserting that the government was ready for a debate on the situation in Manipur.
Home Minister Amit Shah had said that he was ready for a debate in Parliament on the Manipur situation.
The Congress on Monday accused the government of insulting Parliament by not holding a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition and instead bringing bills in the House. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government should first hold a discussion on the no-trust motion. He also urged the ruling party MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur and understand for themselves the situation there.
Amid the impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur and the opposition’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that he was ready to respond to a discussion in Parliament on the matter. The opposition turned down the offer following which they moved the no-confidence motion as a last bid to make the prime minister speak on the Manipur violence issue in Parliament.