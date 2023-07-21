Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Proceedings To Resume Today Over Manipur Issue, Oppn Demand PM's Address

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: On the first day of the Monsoon Session, both houses of Parliament were adjourned till Friday (July 21) after the opposition created a ruckus over a range of issues such as Manipur violence, unemployment, the India-China border situation and others.

Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge urged chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar to “suspend all other business” to discuss the Manipur violence issue as his demand for a statement by PM Modi on the matter.

Meanwhile, PM Modi Modi urged parliamentarians to make full use of the Monsoon session of Parliament for extensive