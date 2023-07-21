Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Proceedings To Resume Today Over Manipur Issue, Oppn Demand PM's Address

Live now
Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 08:19 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: On the first day of the Monsoon Session, both houses of Parliament were adjourned till Friday (July 21) after the opposition created a ruckus over a range of issues such as Manipur violence, unemployment, the India-China border situation and others.
Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge urged chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar to “suspend all other business” to discuss the Manipur violence issue as his demand for a statement by PM Modi on the matter.
Meanwhile, PM Modi Modi urged parliamentarians to make full use of the Monsoon session of Parliament for extensive
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said it is unfortunate that the opposition is looking at the Manipur incident “through a political lens and wants to politicise it”.
“We have said we are ready for debate, but the opposition is running away from debate,” he charged.
Rule 267 of the Upper House of Parliament is related to the suspension of rules. According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), under Rule 267, “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being.”
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday raised objections and said all the business of the House be suspended first and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.
Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said, “The Congress and the rest of the opposition parties disrupted the House proceedings even though the government made it clear that it is ready for discussion.”
“It became clear from the attitude of the opposition that they came, making up their mind, that they will not allow the House to function,” he charged.
The BJP charged on Thursday that even though the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur, the opposition disrupted Parliament proceedings and did now allow the debate to take place, as it questioned the timing of the surfacing of a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
The parliamentarians have been divided into 10 groups for separate meetings with him.
Some key bills likely to be introduced in the parliament this monsoon session include Data Protection Bill, National Research Foundation Bill, Jan Vishwas Bill, and Mediation Bill among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged parliamentarians to make full use of the Monsoon session of Parliament for extensive discussion on a host of bills the government plans to bring in the people’s interest.
Interacting with the media ahead of the session, the prime minister said the session is important in many ways because the bills being brought are directly related to the interests of the people.
As far as the working of the Monsoon session is concerned, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has listed 31 bills for the session which will have 17 sittings before it concludes on August 11