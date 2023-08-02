Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre Tables Dehli Services Bill Amid Manipur Furore, AAP Says Move To Replace Democracy With 'Babucracy'

The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the bill to be the most ‘undemocratic’ piece of paper to be ever tabled in the Parliament and said that it will replace democracy with ‘babucracy’.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP said the bill is worse than the previous ordinance and more against “our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi”. He said it essentially snatches all powers from the elected government of Delhi and hands those over to the Lt Governor and ‘babus’.

All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose this bill, Chadha said.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that – another ‘Kejriwal-phobia’ bill introduced by the BJP.