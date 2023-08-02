CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre Tables Dehli Services Bill Amid Manipur Furore, AAP Says Move To Replace Democracy With 'Babucracy'

Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre Tables Dehli Services Bill Amid Manipur Furore, AAP Says Move To Replace Democracy With 'Babucracy'

Parliament Monsoon Session Live News Updates: The primary objective of this bill is to replace an existing ordinance concerning the administration of services in the national capital.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 07:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Apart from Delhi Services bill, several other bills were also tabled in and passed in Parliament (Image: PTI File)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party has called the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance the most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with “babucracy”. Union Minister Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The primary objective of this bill is to replace an existing ordinance concerning the administration of services in the national capital. This bill will replace democracy in Delhi with “babucracy” and has given overriding powers to

Key Events

Aug 02, 2023 07:30 IST

Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi To Move the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2023 in RS

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Aug 02, 2023 07:23 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: BJP Issues a Three-Line Whip for Wednesday's Session

The BJP has issued a three-line whip for Wednesday’s session in the parliament.

It was informed to all the BJP members in Lok Sabha that some very important Legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha, the whip read.

All the BJP members were also requested to make sure of their presence in the House throughout the day on Wednesday and also support the Government’s stand.

Aug 02, 2023 07:22 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: INDIA bloc Members Stage Walkout Protest Twice Over Manipur Issue

The Opposition members of the INDIA Bloc on Tuesday walked out in protest from Rajya Sabha twice as they pressed for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue along with a comprehensive discussion.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar however said that the protesting members should think about whether they are doing justice to their duty. He added that they were losing an important opportunity and that they shouldn’t surrender the space of dialogue, discussion and deliberation.

Aug 02, 2023 07:21 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition to Bill 'Politically Motivated', Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

He termed the opposition to the bill as “politically motivated”.

“Our Constitution allows the Parliament to make laws for Delhi. Any opposition to this bill has no constitutional basis and is politically motivated. There is no reason for the opposition to cite parliamentary procedure,” Shah said.

Aug 02, 2023 07:20 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Bill to Replace Delhi Services Ordinance Most Undemocratic Paper Ever, Says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the bill to be the most ‘undemocratic’ piece of paper to be ever tabled in the Parliament and said that it will replace democracy with ‘babucracy’.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP said the bill is worse than the previous ordinance and more against “our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi”. He said it essentially snatches all powers from the elected government of Delhi and hands those over to the Lt Governor and ‘babus’.

All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose this bill, Chadha said.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that – another ‘Kejriwal-phobia’ bill introduced by the BJP.

Aug 02, 2023 07:16 IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Delhi Services Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, a bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance was introduced in Lok Sabha.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The bill was opposed by leaders of the Opposition such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Shashi Tharoor.



bureaucracy and to Lt Governor, he said.

