Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre Tables Dehli Services Bill Amid Manipur Furore, AAP Says Move To Replace Democracy With 'Babucracy'

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Asmita Ravi Shankar
Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 07:30 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party has called the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance the most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with “babucracy”. Union Minister Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The primary objective of this bill is to replace an existing ordinance concerning the administration of services in the national capital. This bill will replace democracy in Delhi with “babucracy” and has given overriding powers to
Key EventsKey Events
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is set to move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
The BJP has issued a three-line whip for Wednesday’s session in the parliament.
It was informed to all the BJP members in Lok Sabha that some very important Legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha, the whip read.
All the BJP members were also requested to make sure of their presence in the House throughout the day on Wednesday and also support the Government’s stand.
The Opposition members of the INDIA Bloc on Tuesday walked out in protest from Rajya Sabha twice as they pressed for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue along with a comprehensive discussion.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar however said that the protesting members should think about whether they are doing justice to their duty. He added that they were losing an important opportunity and that they shouldn’t surrender the space of dialogue, discussion and deliberation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
He termed the opposition to the bill as “politically motivated”.
“Our Constitution allows the Parliament to make laws for Delhi. Any opposition to this bill has no constitutional basis and is politically motivated. There is no reason for the opposition to cite parliamentary procedure,” Shah said.
The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the bill to be the most ‘undemocratic’ piece of paper to be ever tabled in the Parliament and said that it will replace democracy with ‘babucracy’.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP said the bill is worse than the previous ordinance and more against “our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi”. He said it essentially snatches all powers from the elected government of Delhi and hands those over to the Lt Governor and ‘babus’.
All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose this bill, Chadha said.
AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that – another ‘Kejriwal-phobia’ bill introduced by the BJP.
On Tuesday, a bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance was introduced in Lok Sabha.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
The bill was opposed by leaders of the Opposition such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Shashi Tharoor.