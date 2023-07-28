CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Parliament Session LIVE: Houses to Reconvene After Opposition Walkout Over Manipur Issue

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live Updates: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed stormy scenes on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the no-confidence motion against the government

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 08:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Monsoon Session Live Updates Latest News Today july 28 Manipur Crisis Parliament Lok Sabha

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: The two Houses will resume the ongoing Monsoon Session at 11 am on Friday, a day after witnessing slogan wars, with the Opposition raising “INDIA, INDIA” chants over the Manipur issue and the NDA members countering with “Modi, Modi” slogans. Before adjournment, the Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, while the Opposition party members were absent due to their earlier walkout over the Manipur violence issue. The Lok Sabha passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, based on the Joint Committee’s report.

Key Events
Jul 28, 2023 08:00 IST

Parliament Session: Heated Exchange Between Piyush Goyal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in LS

A heated exchange occurred in Lok Sabha on Thursday between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the Opposition’s disruption of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on the government’s foreign policy. Following Jaishankar’s statement, Chowdhury attempted to raise a point of order, but Goyal objected, refusing to let the Congress leader speak in protest against the disruption of the External Affairs Minister’s statement.

Jul 28, 2023 07:54 IST

Parliament Session LIVE: The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 Passed in Lok Sabha

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill as well as a measure to repeal obsolete laws were passed in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote as Opposition members protested and raised slogans on the Manipur issue. The Bill aims to amend 183 provisions in 42 Acts, which fall under the administration of 19 ministries, to reduce the compliance burden on individuals and businesses. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that this ongoing process would support India’s economic growth. The Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022, and later referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament.

Jul 28, 2023 07:47 IST

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Slogan Wars in Rajya Sabha During Jaishankar's Speech

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a detailed summary of foreign engagements of the president, vice-president and the prime minister over the last four months amid loud sloganeering by the Opposition members who raised “INDIA, INDIA” and “Manipur, Manipur” slogans. NDA members countered with “Modi Modi” chants. The Opposition have persisted with their protests, demanding a statement from the prime minister on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, followed by a comprehensive discussion on the matter.

Jul 28, 2023 07:32 IST

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill Amid Oppn Walkout

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, which includes provisions for punishing individuals making pirated copies of movies with up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to five per cent of the production cost of the film. The bill also introduces three age-based certifications under the ‘UA’ category, namely ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA 13+’, and ‘UA 16+’, while granting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) the authority to issue a separate certificate for a film’s exhibition on television or other media. During the bill’s discussion, the opposition demanded a debate on the situation in Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic strife, and staged a walkout.

Jul 28, 2023 07:28 IST

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Oppn Boycotts Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee Meeting

The Opposition alliance INDIA boycotted a Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Thursday, in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to address the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament. The BAC, chaired by the Vice President as an ex-officio member, comprises 11 members, including three MPs from the 26-member INDIA opposition front: Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Misa Bharti (RJD) and Derek O’Brien (TMC). BRS leader Keshav Rao also skipped the meeting.

Jul 28, 2023 07:25 IST

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Houses Set to Reconvene at 11 am Today

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will resume at 11 am today a day after both the Houses witnessed slogan wars. Opposition chanted “INDIA, INDIA” over Manipur issue to which NDA countered with “Modi, Modi” slogans. Rajya Sabha passed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill despite Opposition walkout while the Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill amid protests.

Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have experienced daily disruptions. On Wednesday, the Congress, representing the INDIA alliance, moved a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government, aiming to compel PM Modi to address the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the deaths of over 160 people since May.

