Parliament Session LIVE: Houses to Reconvene After Opposition Walkout Over Manipur Issue

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, which includes provisions for punishing individuals making pirated copies of movies with up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to five per cent of the production cost of the film. The bill also introduces three age-based certifications under the ‘UA’ category, namely ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA 13+’, and ‘UA 16+’, while granting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) the authority to issue a separate certificate for a film’s exhibition on television or other media. During the bill’s discussion, the opposition demanded a debate on the situation in Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic strife, and staged a walkout.