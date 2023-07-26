Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Congress Demands PM Modi's 'Comprehensive' Statement; Violence Spilling to Other States, Says Kharge

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday appealed to MPs from opposition parties to end the deadlock on the Manipur issue and allow Parliament to transact its business smoothly.

A statement issued by BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the matter required an “urgent discussion” in the parliament with the active participation of all its members.

“Locking horns on this burning issue is not going to solve the problem. Due to this situation not only a large number of innocent people, particularly the Meiteis (who are mostly Hindus) are suffering but, now the other neighbouring states are also adversely affected,” it said.