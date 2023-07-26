Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Congress Demands PM Modi's 'Comprehensive' Statement; Violence Spilling to Other States, Says Kharge

Live now
July 26, 2023
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: As calls grow to end deadlock in Parliament, Congress’ demand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, the situation in the northeast is fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament. Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his “ego” and takes the country into
Attacking the new Opposition alliance, Rajnath Singh said that the Opposition alliance has changed its name in an attempt to shed its “checkered past”. “Renaming itself as I.N.D.I.A won’t expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness,” he tweeted.
“The citizens of our country have the wisdom to decipher this propaganda and they will resoundingly reject this refurbished entity,” added Singh
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh questioned if PM Modi would speak in the parliament over Manipur violence.
आंदोलन का दूसरा दिन।तेज बारिश ! शायद भगवान भी रो रहे हैं मणिपुर की हालत पर।सवाल सिर्फ़ एक मणिपुर पर मोदी जी संसद में कब बोलेंगे? pic.twitter.com/MBVANorXke
— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 26, 2023
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and the Centre is not afraid. “I have written letters to opposition leaders of both houses. An appropriate atmosphere is necessary in the house for a discussion. I request the opposition,” he said.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday appealed to MPs from opposition parties to end the deadlock on the Manipur issue and allow Parliament to transact its business smoothly.
A statement issued by BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the matter required an “urgent discussion” in the parliament with the active participation of all its members.
“Locking horns on this burning issue is not going to solve the problem. Due to this situation not only a large number of innocent people, particularly the Meiteis (who are mostly Hindus) are suffering but, now the other neighbouring states are also adversely affected,” it said.
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Question Hour is the “heart” of Parliamentary work as it seeks accountability and transparency from the government and is helpful for people at large.
Making these remarks during Question Hour as members of the opposition kept raising uproar, he urged the members to maintain decorum and allow the House to function.
The opposition has been demanding answers from the government on the Manipur situation and a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on the situation in the north eastern state.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that 31 bills will be taken up in the monsoon session. Among these include the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.
Other important legislations that are expected to be taken up in the Session are the Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year.
Other Bills on the agenda of the government include Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Mediation Bill, 2021; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 ; Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 amongst others.