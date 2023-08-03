Parliament Updates: Centre Hopes to Pass Delhi Ordinance Bill; Data Protection Bill May Lead to Clash

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The Centre hopes to pass the Delhi Ordinance Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 3. The issue has exposed the fissures in the Opposition. While the ‘INDIA’ bloc remains united on the matter, it’s parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) who have refused to be a part of this unity and have decided to support the Bill.

The government has also listed Data Protection Bill, which has upset many opposition parties who walked out of the parliamentary committee meeting on the matter. The Bill is likely to raise temperature inside Parliament once again.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Bill provides that the personal data of an individual can be processed for a lawful purpose for which the concerned individual has given consent or is deemed to have given her consent.

Consent refers to a clear affirmative action that signifies an agreement for their data to be processed for a specific purpose. It should be free, specific, informed and unambiguous, the report stated.

Latest Parliament Updates:

• Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Sharad Pawar in his chamber at Parliament in a bid to break the deadlock in the house over the Manipur issue.

• A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.

• Leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament on Manipur and to list steps needed to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

• The BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of running away from a debate on the Manipur issue in Parliament, asserting that they are not interested in a discussion as they know that the government has an appropriate response to their questions.