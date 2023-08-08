Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Major Showdown On Cards Over No-Trust Vote, Rahul Gandhi to Speak in House

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the BJP after Parliament passed the contentious Delhi services bill, asking what moral authority does the party have to pass such a bill that “reduces the Delhi government to a municipality”. Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, “Both House have passed the GNCTD Amendment Bill. The Bill should be rightly titled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Appointment of Viceroy) Bill.”

Both “representative government” and “parliamentary democracy” have been “jettisoned” by the bill, the former home minister said. The BJP that has not won the confidence and support of the people of Delhi in six elections over a period of 25 years has pushed through the bill, Chidambaram said.