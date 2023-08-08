Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Major Showdown On Cards Over No-Trust Vote, Rahul Gandhi to Speak in House

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 07:27 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The focus is on the Lok Sabha as the three-day no-confidence motion commences today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address the Lok Sabha, marking his first appearance since the revocation of his disqualification. He is poised to challenge the BJP and the Prime Minister regarding the Manipur issue. However, the BJP has also put forward Smriti Irani and Scindia to launch a pointed counterattack against the representative from Wayanad. The Home Minister is scheduled to intervene on August 9 to provide an assessment of the ground situation while PM’s response is expected on August 10.
Key EventsKey Events
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the BJP after Parliament passed the contentious Delhi services bill, asking what moral authority does the party have to pass such a bill that “reduces the Delhi government to a municipality”. Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.
In a tweet, Chidambaram said, “Both House have passed the GNCTD Amendment Bill. The Bill should be rightly titled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Appointment of Viceroy) Bill.”
Both “representative government” and “parliamentary democracy” have been “jettisoned” by the bill, the former home minister said. The BJP that has not won the confidence and support of the people of Delhi in six elections over a period of 25 years has pushed through the bill, Chidambaram said.
August 8-10 will see the 28th no-confidence motion, as the opposition front, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will try to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.
So far, only three governments have fallen because of the no-confidence motion, the last being the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999. This is definitely not the case with this government as it is comfortable with the numbers. READ MORE
The opposition parties are all set to corner the government in Parliament during the no-confidence motion, the debate for which will be held on August 8 to 10 as decided by the Lok Sabha speaker. The reply to the debate will be given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10. All the members of the opposition parties had walked out of the recent business advisory meeting, calling the government insensitive, and arguing that all parliamentary business must be stopped to take up the no-confidence debate. Now, sources say, the government is all set to “call out the bluff” of the opposition.
A series of briefings will be held by senior ministers along with ruling Members of Parliament to talk about the work that the Narendra Modi government has done for all strata of society, including completing projects that never saw the light of day under Congress-led UPA rule. READ MORE
The alliance of 26 opposition parties belonging to belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA are set to move a no-trust motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence.
The alliance has already drawn up a draft of the notice and is in the process of getting the necessary 50 signatures of MPs. The opposition has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday. READ MORE
The BJP is not just sitting pretty in Lok Sabha for the upcoming no confidence motion, which is slated to be discussed between August 8 and 10, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi may defeat it with a bigger and more impressive margin than in 2018 when a similar motion was brought against the government.
In 2018, the BJP-led NDA government defeated a no confidence motion by 325-126 votes. This time, if all goes well, that margin is set to get bigger.
On the other hand, with a likely 130 votes in the Upper House, the contentious Delhi Services Bill is also expected to sail through and become an Act, notwithstanding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts to reach out to opposition leaders on the issue. READ MORE
Soon after the Delhi Services Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terming the passage of the Bill as a black day for Indian democracy.
Claiming that the Bill tantamounts to enslaving the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said it was like the Government of India Act of 1935, which was then imposed by the Britishers on Indians.
“After 75 years of Independence, the Prime Minister has curtailed the freedom of the people of Delhi — almost as if their votes don’t matter — because their elected government has been rendered almost powerless,” Kejriwal said.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Parliament on Monday, despite strong fight by the opposition parties in the upper house.
The Bill on control of transfers, postings of senior officers in Delhi government was passed by Rajya Sabha with 131 votes in favour and 102 against despite a strong fight by the Opposition during the long discussion in the upper house.
The Bill was passed after voting was done through slips after a technical glitch in automated voting machine.
The Congress will move the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the discussion on it is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi, whose membership of the House had been reinstated on Monday.
Though the motion will be moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as per the list of business for August 8, according to party sources, once the motion is admitted, it is the party’s discretion to decide who can be the lead speaker to initiate the discussion on it.
According to Parliament sources, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin once it is moved on August 8, and is likely to continue throughout the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10.