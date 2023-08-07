Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt to Table Delhi Services Bill In RS Today; Eyes On Rahul Gandhi's Return To LS

The Congress on Friday asserted that any delay in Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member on account of “excuses” by the government would be malafide, unfair and “completely contrary to the heart and soul of parliamentary democracy”. The Opposition party said if the government delays his re-instatement by making excuses as the ones it made in the case of NCP MP Mohammad Faizal, it will have no alternative but to take legal recourse.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson and Gandhi’s counsel Abhishek Singhvi said Gandhi’s voice for the cause of the people will soon be heard in Parliament. “This entire country has heard and seen Rahul Gandhi in action inside and outside Parliament. His actions, his speech, his thought process, his abhiyaans (campaigns) are ultimately animated by his thinking — Daro Mat. He has demonstrated time and again the courage of his convictions,” Singhvi said.

“Rahul Gandhi has shown exemplary courage, restraint and faith in the judicial process. This entire incident has demonstrated the vital importance of an opposition which will not be backing down. Which is Rahul Gandhi’s calling card — ‘don’t backdown,” he said.