Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt to Table Delhi Services Bill In RS Today; Eyes On Rahul Gandhi's Return To LS

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 08:12 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Logjam in Parliament is likely to continue on Monday as government would seek passage of Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha, whose introduction last week was vehemently opposed by Opposition. Union Minister Amit Shah will also present Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, before Rajya Sabha today after it was cleared in Lower House following a walkout by Opposition. Eyes are also set on reinstating Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in ‘Modi’ surname case last week.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed Delhi Services Bill amid protests by the opposition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the opposition parties are only supporting Delhi Services Bill for the sake of their alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
While the ‘INDIA’ bloc remains united on the matter, parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have refused to be a part of this unity and decided to support the Bill. READ MORE
The Parliament is governed by prescribed rules and discipline so that the decorum of the House is maintained. While the Members of Parliament enjoy certain rights and immunities, there are a set of rules that ensure that there is no violation of the privilege of the members or use of unparliamentary expressions. READ MORE
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the Opposition Member of Parliament (MPs) are waiting for Prime Minister Modi to speak in the Parliament, in an apparent reference to the Manipur situation.
“My Lok Sabha colleagues and I have been demanding the PM to speak in Parliament ever since 20 July,” the Congress MP said.
“We wait in Lok Sabha for him,” he wrote in a tweet. The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by Congress, has been demanding Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament over the Manipur situation.
A bill to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals was passed by Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition members over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur. When the Upper House reassembled for the post-lunch session, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi moved The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 for consideration even as the opposition parties insisted on a discussion on the Manipur situation.
The bill to amend the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Discussion on the bill continued even after the members of opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, AAP, CPI and CPM, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for the second time in the day after they were not allowed to raise the Manipur issue.
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday alleged that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 was passed without any discussion in Parliament with an aim to give exemptions and benefits to corporates.
Karat was here to participate in a condolence meet of Subhash Munda, a CPI (M) leader, who was recently shot dead by unidentified criminals at his office in Ranchi.
“Amendments to Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 are basically meant to give blanket exemptions. The rights of tribals and other forest dwellers have been eliminated. Forests of India are being handed over to corporates,” Karat told PTI.
A parliamentary committee has stressed on the need to introduce chapters on drug addiction, its consequences, and de-addiction measures in school and college curricula.
This initiative aligns with the broader efforts to strengthen drug demand reduction and rehabilitation measures across the nation, according to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on "Drug Abuse Among Young Persons-Problems and Solution". Its report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
This initiative aligns with the broader efforts to strengthen drug demand reduction and rehabilitation measures across the nation, according to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Drug Abuse Among Young Persons-Problems and Solution”. Its report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said India has a quasi-federal structure with the Centre having primacy.
She said the bill has been brought to statutorily balance the interests of the nation and the Union Territory of Delhi.
“India has a quasi-federal structure, which the Constitution demarcates. India is not federal,” Lekhi said, adding that many practicing lawyers are “misleading” the country on this.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday alleged that “blatant subversion of the constitutional separation of powers” was taking place through the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance and said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about cooperative federalism, the country was witnessing “coercive federalism”.
Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Tharoor argued that the proposed bill represents a “grave chapter in the history of the Indian republic, seeking to ratify an ordinance that in many ways is an assault on our democratic heritage and the spirit of federalism”.
A parliamentary committee on Friday batted for reducing the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections, saying it would give the youth equal opportunities to engage in democracy.
According to the present legal framework, a person should be at least 25 years old to contest Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The minimum age to become a member of Rajya Sabha and state legislative council is 30 years. At present, the age at which a person can register as a voter is 18 years.
For “national elections” or Lok Sabha polls, it specifically recommended reducing the minimum age to contest from the present 25 years to 18.
The Congress on Friday asserted that any delay in Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member on account of “excuses” by the government would be malafide, unfair and “completely contrary to the heart and soul of parliamentary democracy”. The Opposition party said if the government delays his re-instatement by making excuses as the ones it made in the case of NCP MP Mohammad Faizal, it will have no alternative but to take legal recourse.
Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson and Gandhi’s counsel Abhishek Singhvi said Gandhi’s voice for the cause of the people will soon be heard in Parliament. “This entire country has heard and seen Rahul Gandhi in action inside and outside Parliament. His actions, his speech, his thought process, his abhiyaans (campaigns) are ultimately animated by his thinking — Daro Mat. He has demonstrated time and again the courage of his convictions,” Singhvi said.
“Rahul Gandhi has shown exemplary courage, restraint and faith in the judicial process. This entire incident has demonstrated the vital importance of an opposition which will not be backing down. Which is Rahul Gandhi’s calling card — ‘don’t backdown,” he said.
The punishment for filing false election affidavit should be enhanced to a maximum of two years from present six months, but the penalty should only be applied in exceptional cases and not for minor errors or unintentional mistakes, a parliamentary committee said on Friday.
According to section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, the penalty for filing false affidavit is jail term which may extend to six months, or fine, or both.
The standing committee on Law and Personnel headed by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that to ensure fair elections and to protect citizens’ constitutional rights, the punishment under Section 125A should be increased to a maximum of two-year imprisonment and a fine. “The Committee observes that the current punishment, which is only six months under Section 125A, is insufficient and should be increased. The severity of punishment should be based on the severity of the offence committed,” it said.
After the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, the BJP on Friday said Parliament “can do with some levity for now” but the Congress leader continues to be on thin ice as several other criminal defamation cases are pending against him.
Reacting to the development, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet, “Rahul Gandhi may have survived this one but for how long?” There are several other criminal defamation cases pending against Gandhi, including “the high profile case of mudslinging the venerable Veer Savarkar”, filed by the freedom fighter’s family, Malviya wrote on Twitter, recently rebranded as X.
“Rahul Gandhi is also an accused, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, in the National Herald scam, and currently out on bail,” the BJP leader added.
The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023, but the government may not table it in the current Parliament session, according to sources.
According to sources, the government has relaxed a significant part of internet-based calling and messaging services from the ambit of telecom rules.
“Cabinet has cleared Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023 but the government is not in a hurry to table it in the current session,” a source, who did not wish to be identified, said.
A parliamentary committee has recommended setting up population-based cancer registries in rural areas to help data-driven and evidence-based policy formulation.
It has also suggested raising taxes on tobacco products citing that increasing their market price would make them less affordable. This will result in lower consumption and decrease the risk of tobacco-related diseases, including cancer, the panel said.
The health ministry must pursue with the Department of Revenue to expedite the decision on raising taxes on tobacco products, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said in its 147th report. It was presented in Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s order staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, and demanded restoration of the Congress leader’s membership in the Lower House.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 before the Rajya Sabha today. The bill was cleared in Lok Sabha following a walkout by the Opposition MPs. It seeks to replace the ordinance on control of services in the national capital.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday cautioned that if Parliament does not engage in dialogue and discussion and is plagued by disruption, the space will not remain vacant and will be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution.
His remarks came amid daily disruption of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon session over ethnic violence in Manipur.
Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, said that “some among us make sinister efforts with pernicious motivations to taint, tarnish, demean our institutions”.
The government would seek passage of as many as four bills in Lok Sabha on Monday (August 7), including the controversial Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, whose introduction on August 3 had been vehemently opposed by the Opposition.
Besides, the government will also try and get the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Mediation Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.
As many as 14 bills have been passed in Lok Sabha since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 20.
Supreme Court suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction on Friday, allowing him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat over comments he made in 2019 deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others with the same name, including the lawmaker.
“How come all thieves have the name Modi?” Gandhi had asked in an election campaign speech, referring to two fugitive businessmen, both surnamed Modi.
The papers for reinstating Congress leader Gandhi as a Member of Parliament are ready and sent to Speaker On Birla’s office. All that remains is a sign-off from the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Sources in Speaker’s office confirmed to CNN News 18 that they have received Rahul Gandhi’s application for reinstating and a court order copy but the decision will be taken after deliberation.
However, Congress is keen that Gandhi takes part in the debate before the no-confidence motion being brought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Tuesday, August 8. The grand old party has alleged that the Speaker and government are deliberately delaying reinstating Gandhi as MP.