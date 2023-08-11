Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Calls Meeting Over Adhir's Suspension; Sitharaman to Introduce CGST Bill in Lok Sabha

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal & Asmita Ravi Shankar
Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:48 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday defeated the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi addressed the Lower House of the Parliament yesterday and assured that peace will be restored in Manipur soon. The proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11:00 am today.
The prime minister also expressed gratitude to people for showing faith in his government and said that the BJP-led NDA will return to power with a record majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Key EventsKey Events
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore has moved a motion to adjourn the business of the house — to the General Secretary — to discuss the matter of LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from Lok Sabha.
Following the session with PM Modi’s speech on Thursday, both the houses are set to resume at 11 am on Friday.
Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting has been called by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10.30 am on Friday to discuss the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The meeting has been called at CPP office at the Parliament.
The INDIA parties’ Parliamentary floor leaders have a meeting at 10 am on Friday to discuss the suspension of LoP in Lok Sabha and other issues in Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government was ready to discuss the situation in Manipur where over 150 people were killed in the ethnic violence but the opposition “ran away” from the debate in Parliament due to their political motives.
He said that heinous crimes against women which took place in strife-torn Manipur are unforgivable and stated that Central and state governments are trying their best to punish those guilty.
PM Modi said that the government has given importance to the development of the northeast and added the “northeast is our jigar ka tukda”. READ MORE
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha, pending an investigation by the privileges committee.
Reacting to his suspension, Chowdhury said “I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting ‘Nirav’, which means sitting silent. ‘Nirav’ means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi. PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers felt so and brought this proposal against me.”
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said they came unprepared even after being given five years to prepare. He said that the new alliance, INDIA, was full of arrogance, where everyone wanted to be in power.
Calling the no-confidence motion by the Opposition a ‘blessing’, PM Modi said, “In 2018 also I said that no-confidence motion is not our floor test, but their own floor test. People showed no confidence against them in elections. The opposition’s no-confidence motion is lucky for us. NDA and BJP will break all records in 2024 and come back with people’s blessings.”
“In 2028, when you bring another no-confidence motion, India will be among the first three big economies of the world… this is Modi’s guarantee. Please prepare better for the next motion,” the prime minister said, mocking the opposition in his reply to the no-confidence motion.
On the other hand, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining session over misconduct. This is the first time in history that the leader of Congress has been suspended from the House. The matter has been sent to the privilege committee.
Meanwhile, the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament has reached its final week, the BJP is set to convene a meeting of NDA spokespersons today from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The opening address will be delivered by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and B BJP President JP Nadda will give the concluding speech. The meeting will discuss the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and strategize how all spokespersons should interact with the media.