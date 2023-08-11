Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Calls Meeting Over Adhir's Suspension; Sitharaman to Introduce CGST Bill in Lok Sabha

Read more

“In 2028, when you bring another no-confidence motion, India will be among the first three big economies of the world… this is Modi’s guarantee. Please prepare better for the next motion,” the prime minister said, mocking the opposition in his reply to the no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining session over misconduct. This is the first time in history that the leader of Congress has been suspended from the House. The matter has been sent to the privilege committee.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament has reached its final week, the BJP is set to convene a meeting of NDA spokespersons today from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The opening address will be delivered by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and B BJP President JP Nadda will give the concluding speech. The meeting will discuss the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and strategize how all spokespersons should interact with the media.