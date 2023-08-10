No Confidence Motion LIVE: After Amit Shah Defends Govt's Stand on Manipur, PM Modi to Speak Today; Parts of Rahul's Speech Expunged

After a controversy erupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha yesterday, his ex-colleague and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his gesture “affectionate”.

“I don’t understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection,” she said.