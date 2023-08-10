No Confidence Motion LIVE: After Amit Shah Defends Govt's Stand on Manipur, PM Modi to Speak Today; Parts of Rahul's Speech Expunged

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Pragati Pal
Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 08:35 IST
New Delhi, India
No Confidence Motion LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond today, the final day of deliberation regarding the No Confidence motion. PM Modi is likely to respond to all allegations, particularly those put forth by the opposition’s Rahul Gandhi. The primary subjects of concern include allegations of nepotism, a dynastic approach, corruption, and even the assertion that India’s alliances are driven by opportunism. Although the motion is likely to meet defeat, the BJP aims for a substantial margin of victory to undermine the notion of a united opposition.
After a controversy erupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha yesterday, his ex-colleague and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his gesture “affectionate”.
“I don’t understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection,” she said.
Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress MP K Suresh said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on past incidents…we are discussing the present situation of Manipur. He did not say anything about Manipur or what actions are being taken by centre for bringing peace and harmony in Manipur.”
Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said the opposition “lacks confidence” and that the “people of this country have confidence in Modi government”.
“The whole nation is watching how Union Home Minister spoke on Manipur and opposition’s no-confidence motion, this shows that though the opposition lacks confidence, people of this country have confidence in Modi government,” he said.
Parts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wedesday was expunged from official record.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Home Minister said PM Modi has dismantled corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement and gave importance to the politics of performance.
In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said there is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. “This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, and electricity were provided to her by the Modi government,” he said.
Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the no confidence motion brought against the PM Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha and said Narendra Modi is the most popular prime minister in India since independence. “Without taking any leave, if there is any PM who works for 17 hours in a day, that is Narendra Modi,” he added.
The Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur issue at as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence in the Parliament. The government passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House on Wednesday, in absence of the Opposition.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss while leaving Lok Sabha and said only a “misogynistic” man could do this. “It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members in it. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country…” Irani said. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond today, the final day of deliberation regarding the No Confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi is likely to respond to all allegations, particularly those put forth by the opposition’s Rahul Gandhi.
On the second day of the debate over the no confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the motion brought by the opposition is “politically motivated” and seeks to create confusion among people while underlining that the Parliament and the citizens have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stressed that the government is ready to discuss the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha but the opposition is not letting it happen. He also called the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur a blot on society.