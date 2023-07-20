Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Ruckus Likely In Both Houses On Key Issues, Centre Says Ready to Discuss Manipur

Live now
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: The first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to witness a faceoff between treasury benches and the Opposition–which has decided to highlight issues like ethnic violence in Manipur, unemployment, railway safety, inflation, and India-China border status among others– as proceedings of both House begin for the session on Thursday. On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the session is “non-negotiable”, and asserted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government must shun
The opposition’s demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session is “non-negotiable”, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, asserting that the government must shun its “my way or the highway” approach and follow a middle path for smooth functioning of Parliament.
In an interview with PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge communications also said his party will oppose the bill that would be brought in to replace the Delhi ordinance, which he alleged “curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected government”.
He said that during a Parliament session, all opposition parties come together and decide the strategy, and after the Bengaluru meeting, their enthusiasm has increased, Ramesh said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make opening remarks at 10:15 am for the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday.
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said the party will raise the issue of ethnic strife-torn Manipur in Parliament, while condemning the incident in which two women were paraded naked and molested by a group of men in the northeastern state. A five-member delegation of TMC MPs visited two relief camps each in Churachandpur, one of the most affected districts, and Imphal Valley. The leaders also called on Governor Anusuiya Ukiye at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
“People told us about their pain. The relief materials provided to the relief camps in both hills areas and the valley are not sufficient. Those camps should get sufficient relief,” TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters.
He said the governor has informed the delegation that if any relief is sent from West Bengal, she will ensure that the materials reach the affected people in relief camps. We will raise the issue in the monsoon session of Parliament. Restoration of peace is the prime consideration of our party,” Banerjee said.
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the party will move an adjournment motion in the Lower House on Thursday, seeking discussion on the situation in Manipur.
He told reporters prior to the commencement of the all-party meeting convened by the government, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come in Parliament and speak on the violence in Manipur.
“The prime minister speaks about the spirit of cooperative federalism, therefore he should come to Parliament and speak about violence in Manipur,” Chowdhury said.
Meanwhile, 44 senior leaders from 34 parties attended the customary all-party meeting called by the government on Wednesday that aimed at ensuring a smooth session which is scheduled to continue until August 11. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that many important issues were raised during the meeting, reflecting the active political climate in India.
On the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on violence in Manipur, Joshi said the government was ready for a discussion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but termed a “caveat for disruption” the opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.
“All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time,” Joshi said after the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Asked about the Opposition’s demand for a statement by the prime minister, Joshi said when the government has agreed for a discussion, then raising issues that the prime minister should come is like putting a caveat for creating disruption in Parliament.
Joshi added the government has listed 31 bills for the session which will have 17 sittings before it concludes on August 11.
Apart from demanding a statement by the prime minister, Opposition members have also been pressing for the withdrawal of the Delhi Services ordinance, discussion on issues related to Karnataka food security, the Enforcement Directorate action against Tamil Nadu ministers, price rise, train accident at Balasore and challenges on the border.
“We want to bring an adjournment motion (for discussion) tomorrow (Thursday) as the situation in Manipur is deteriorating,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
“We do not understand the silence of the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue. At least he could have issued an appeal for peace,” Pramod Tewari, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters.
Tewari also urged the BJP not to disrupt the Parliament proceedings and allow the House to function.