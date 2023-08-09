No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Fireworks Expected on Day 2 of Debate; Rahul Gandhi to Speak Today

Live now
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: The Lok Sabha witnessed an intense war of words on the no-trust vote on Tuesday. While the Opposition criticized the government, the NDA government countered by rebuking the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress for introducing the motion at an “inopportune time and in an inappropriate manner.” Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the Lower House on Wednesday. The motion of no-confidence, brought forward by Congress’ deputy leader in the LS, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday began with with criticising the government over ethnic violence in Manipur.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on tuesday slammed the Opposition bloc over “anti-India” activities. “Nothing will come of naming the alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ when you are actually working against India,” he said.
Congress Lok Sabha MPs will convene for a meeting at CPP office at 10:30 am today.
INDIA parties floor leaders are set to gather for a meeting at 10:00 am today in the chamber Leader of Opposition (LoP).
This no-confidence motion is against the son of a poor, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said, adding the no-confidence motion is against the person who gave people houses.
“The no-confidence motion is against the person who gave drinking water to the people, the no-confidence motion is against the person who gave toilets to the people, the no-confidence motion is against the person who tried to bring light in everyone’s home,” he added.
NDA government on Tuesday countered by rebuking the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress for introducing the motion at an “inopportune time and in an inappropriate manner.”
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday raised concerns over the spillover of violence in Manipur to nearby states including Mizoram. “Manipur violence will affect other states too and the rest of the country,” he said. “Manipur has been burning for the last three months and the government has hardly done anything to restore peace in the state,” he claimed.
Opening the debate over the no confidence motion against the government, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday hit out at the ruling BJP over violence in the north-eastern state.
“This motion is our compulsion. It was never about numbers. It is about justice for Manipur. This motion is by the INDIA alliance for seeking justice for Manipur,” he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely speak in the Lok Sabha today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate over the no confidence motion today.
