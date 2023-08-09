No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Fireworks Expected on Day 2 of Debate; Rahul Gandhi to Speak Today

This no-confidence motion is against the son of a poor, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said, adding the no-confidence motion is against the person who gave people houses.

“The no-confidence motion is against the person who gave drinking water to the people, the no-confidence motion is against the person who gave toilets to the people, the no-confidence motion is against the person who tried to bring light in everyone’s home,” he added.