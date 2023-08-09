CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Fireworks Expected on Day 2 of Debate; Rahul Gandhi to Speak Today

Live now

No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Fireworks Expected on Day 2 of Debate; Rahul Gandhi to Speak Today

No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the Lower House on Wednesday. The motion of no-confidence, brought forward by Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 08:04 IST

New Delhi, India

no confidence motion, no confidence motion debate, rahul gandhi no confidence motion debate, no trust vote debate, gaurav gogoi, nishikant dubey, congress no confidence motion
New Delhi: Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi speaks during a debate on no-confidence motion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

No-Confidence Motion LIVE: The Lok Sabha witnessed an intense war of words on the no-trust vote on Tuesday. While the Opposition criticized the government, the NDA government countered by rebuking the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress for introducing the motion at an “inopportune time and in an inappropriate manner.” Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the Lower House on Wednesday. The motion of no-confidence, brought forward by Congress’ deputy leader in the LS, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday began with with criticising the government over ethnic violence in Manipur.

Aug 09, 2023 07:57 IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slammed Opposition Bloc Over "Anti-India" Activities

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on tuesday slammed the Opposition bloc over “anti-India” activities. “Nothing will come of naming the alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ when you are actually working against India,” he said.

Aug 09, 2023 07:51 IST

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Meeting at 10.30 AM in CPP Office

Congress Lok Sabha MPs will convene for a meeting at CPP office at 10:30 am today.

Aug 09, 2023 07:46 IST

INDIA Parties Floor Leaders Meeting at 10 AM Today in LoP Chamber

INDIA parties floor leaders are set to gather for a meeting at 10:00 am today in the chamber Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Aug 09, 2023 07:40 IST

BJP Responds to Debate Over No Confidence Motion

This no-confidence motion is against the son of a poor, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said, adding the no-confidence motion is against the person who gave people houses.

“The no-confidence motion is against the person who gave drinking water to the people, the no-confidence motion is against the person who gave toilets to the people, the no-confidence motion is against the person who tried to bring light in everyone’s home,” he added.

Aug 09, 2023 07:35 IST

NDA Govt Counters INDIA Over No Confidence Debate Saying it Was Brought at an 'Inopportune Time'

NDA government on Tuesday countered by rebuking the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress for introducing the motion at an “inopportune time and in an inappropriate manner.”

Aug 09, 2023 07:30 IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari Raised Concerns Over Spillover of Violence in Manipur in Neighboring States

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday raised concerns over the spillover of violence in Manipur to nearby states including Mizoram. “Manipur violence will affect other states too and the rest of the country,” he said. “Manipur has been burning for the last three months and the government has hardly done anything to restore peace in the state,” he claimed.

Aug 09, 2023 07:25 IST

Congress Slams BJP Govt Over Unrest in Manipur

Opening the debate over the no confidence motion against the government, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday hit out at the ruling BJP over violence in the north-eastern state.

“This motion is our compulsion. It was never about numbers. It is about justice for Manipur. This motion is by the INDIA alliance for seeking justice for Manipur,” he said.

Aug 09, 2023 07:25 IST

Rahul Gandhi to Speak in Lok Sabha Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely speak in the Lok Sabha today.

Aug 09, 2023 07:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Reply to No-Confidence Debate Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate over the no confidence motion today.

Aug 09, 2023 07:23 IST

Heated Debate on No-Confidence Motion

Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced on Tuesday. The motion of no-confidence, brought forth by Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, occurred amidst the backdrop of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

