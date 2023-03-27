Parliament News LIVE Update: Congress MPs To Turn Up In Black Over Rahul's Disqualification; Ruckus Over Adani Issue Expected

Live now
Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 07:55 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament News LIVE Update: Parliament is expected to remain paralysed for the third week on Monday, amid Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. The Opposition will also continue its protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from his Lok Sabha membership.
Congress leaders will step up their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi by wearing black clothes, party sources said. Like-minded Opposition leaders have also been reportedly called for a meeting at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Read More
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would not apologise for his remarks on the surname ‘Modi’, as he was a “Gandhi and not Veer Savarkar”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur put out a point-by-point rebuttal, explaining why “he can’t be Savarkar”.
Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, in line with the 2013 Supreme Court judgment in the Lily Thomas case. READ MORE
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest here on Sunday against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, with its national president Srinivas BV saying the move is a part of a “conspiracy to mute democracy”.
Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered near the protest site holding banners and raised slogans against the Centre. The protest was supposed to take place at the Jantar Mantar but IYC members were detained when they gathered near the protest site, party workers claimed. The protest was part of the nationwide protest held by Congress leaders and workers against the Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.
Lashing out at the Centre, Srinivas BV alleged that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi shows the “fury” of the central government. “Rahul Gandhi ji has always been fighting for the protection of democracy, for the protection of the Constitution and for the rights of the people, and he will continue to fight in the future as well,” he said. He further alleged that this is an “era of dictatorship” the voice of opposition is being “suppressed.” “The voice of truth — Rahul Gandhi ji — has been disqualified from Parliament as a part of a conspiracy to mute democracy,” he said.
: The Congress party in Kerala on Sunday conducted ‘satyagraha’ protest across the State against the disqualification of its party leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.
The protest was part of the nation-wide agitation called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against Gandhi’s disqualification.
Senior Congress leaders like KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan inaugurated the protest in 13 out of the 14 districts of Kerala.
An instruction has gone out from party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to members that they turn up in black attire for the proceedings, to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House. Similar scenes may also be witnessed in Rajya Sabha.
It is possible that like-minded parties may also turn up in black dresses, or sport black armbands in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, on Sunday hinted towards resigning as a member of the Lower House of Parliament, saying he is in pain after “his leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified”.
“The Honourable Speaker disqualified my leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. I had seen him off on Friday minutes before his disqualification. Rahul Gandhi, who gave me the opportunity to enter Lok Sabha in 2009, won’t be there. Why do I have to be there? I am pained for the injustice to him,” Tagore, who represents Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar constituency, wrote on Twitter.
Tagore is said to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. He is the party-in charge of Goa.
Like-minded Opposition leaders will meet at 10 am in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house, according to sources.
This is the third week of the second part of the Parliament session and till now parliament is witnessing a logjam as the Opposition is demanding JPC on the Adani issue and Treasury Benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London alleging that he defamed the country on foreign soil.
The ruckus is expected to continue in Parliament on Monday as well after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership. The Rajya Sabha is planning to take up the budget for passage today, after the Lok sabha did without discussion.
The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier in August last year, had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues.
Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament’s ongoing Budget Session.
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.
The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi’s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.
After being convicted in the defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Gandhi, hit out BJP. While addressing a press conference, Gandhi said that he is not scared of going to prison and his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue.
“Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms? I will keep asking the question,” he said.
