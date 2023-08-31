5-day Special Session of Parliament in September: How are Sittings Called, News18 Explains Process

The government on Thursday announced that Parliament will sit for a Special Session between September 18 and 22, comprising of five sittings.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Special Parliament Session: How are Sittings Called?

Traditionally, the Indian Parliament meets for three sessions in a year -

-Budget Session (February-May)

-Monsoon Session (July-August)

Winter Session (November-December)

According to Article 85 of the Indian Constitution, Parliament should mandatorily meet at least twice a year, and the gap between two sessions should not exceed six months.

The government holds the power to convene a session of Parliament and this decision is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The decision is then formalised by the President, who summons the MPs for a session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 20 and was adjourned sine die on August 11 with 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days.

During the Session, 20 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and five Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. A total of 22 Bills were passed by the Lower House and 25 Bills were passed by the Upper House. One Bill each was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses during the Session is 23.