Parliament's Monsoon Session to See Flood of 32 Bills from Govt, Oppn Storm on Manipur, Wrestlers' Row

The upcoming monsoon session of Parliament is expected to be a stormy affair with the opposition demanding a response from the Prime Minister on the violence in Manipur. Among other issues that opposition parties may raise are the situation of the Indian wrestlers in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case, price rise, etc. However, the government has listed 32 bills for passage in the session.

As per details accessed by News18, a prominent legislation that the government is keen to pass was recently approved by the Narendra Modi cabinet—the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill—and it is likely to be brought in for passage on priority. This bill, if cleared by Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, which was notified in 2011.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, is also listed for passage in the upcoming session. This bill has been a bone of contention between the Centre and the Delhi government with the latter seeking support from various opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK amongst others.

There is a lot of speculation in political circles about the government bringing in the contentious Uniform Civil Code Bill in the upcoming session. However, sources in the government are completely tight-lipped about this.

Here is a list of the 32 bills to be brought for passage in the monsoon session:

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as reported by Joint Committee

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 as reported by Joint Committee

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 as reported by Joint Committee. This was passed by the union in its meeting on Wednesday

The Mediation Bill, 2021, as reported by the Standing Committee. (introduced in Rajya Sabha)

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023(Report of Joint Committee likely to be presented on 20.07.2023)

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 as passed by Lok Sabha (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh)

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 as passed by Lok Sabha (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh)

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for which Notice for withdrawal has been received

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 promulgated on 19th May, 2023

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Proof received)

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order Amendment Bill, 2023 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh)

The Advocates (Amendments) Bill, 2023

The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023

The Postal Services Bill, 2023

The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Repeal of the International Monetary Fund and Bank Act, 1945

The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

The Railway (Amendment) Bill, 202

To iron out differences between the government and the opposition, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a meeting of all opposition party leaders in Parliament on July 19.

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held between July 20 and August 10 with a total of 17 sittings.