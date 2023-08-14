The Partition of India: 5 Must-Read Books on the Painful Chapter of the Country's History

August 14, a day before India’s Independence Day, is observed as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 dedicated the day to those who lost their lives and were uprooted from their origins.

In August 1947, when independence was granted to the former imperial domain of British India, it was partitioned into two countries – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

The Partition came with its pain. Families were removed from the ancestral land, with people leaving their irreplaceable belongings behind and going to the opposite side. Millions were displaced and refugee camps were packed to capacity. Women were raped, kidnapped, sold, and forced to start over with strangers under mysterious circumstances. In addition to acts of violence, many people died from diseases brought on by unsanitary surroundings.

Here are five must-read books on the Partition: