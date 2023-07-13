Parts Of North Karnataka, Maharastra Face Severe Rainfall Deficit

North Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra are facing a severe deficit of rainfall this monsoon season, while the hilly and coastal areas of Karnataka are experiencing heavy rainfall. As a result, authorities in Belgaum have instructed the officials in charge of reservoirs to reserve water solely for drinking purposes to manage the water scarcity.

The Belgaum division, comprising seven major districts, has been severely affected by the shortage of rain, leading to concerns over the availability of drinking water. To address the situation, a meeting was held to discuss ways to meet the drinking water needs of the affected areas.

The lack of rain is not limited to Karnataka alone, as the western ghats of Maharashtra are also experiencing a similar rainfall deficit.

Let’s take a look at the rainfall deficit in some of the affected districts:

Bagalkot: The average rainfall in Bagalkot is around 94mm, but this year it has received only 31mm, resulting in a 67% deficit.

Vijaypur: Historically, Vijaypur receives around 98mm of rain during the monsoon season. However, this year it has received only 47mm, leaving a deficit of 52%.

Gadag: The expected rainfall in Gadag was 95mm, but it has received only 65mm this year.

Haveri: Haveri typically receives 146mm of rainfall, but this year it has witnessed only 75mm, leading to a significant deficit.

Dharwad: The expected rainfall in Dharwad was 147mm, but it has received only 71mm this year.

The rainfall deficit is a cause for concern, particularly for the agricultural sector. As the sowing season for Kharif crops is underway, the impact of the rainfall shortage is being felt in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In Maharashtra, the area under cultivation has significantly declined compared to the previous year. Last year, 8.34 million hectares were sown, but this year it has reduced to 3.63 million hectares. Similarly, Karnataka has also witnessed a decline, with 1.97 million hectares being sown this year compared to 3.59 million hectares in the previous year.

The shortage of rainfall has raised concerns about agricultural productivity and water availability in the affected regions. Efforts are being made to manage the situation effectively and mitigate the impact on farmers and the overall economy.