Passenger Abuses, Assaults Ticket Collector on Barauni Express Train, Video Goes Viral

A ticket collector was abused and assaulted by a passenger on board a train.

The video of the incident was shared on social media where a passenger can be seen abusing Ticket Collector Rajendra Kumar. Other passengers who are on board the Barauni Express train on July 30 tried to stop the passenger, India Today reported.

Kumar said the incident took place when he asked for a penalty for a passenger who insisted on deboarding the train at the next station. But another passenger intervened and started abusing the ticket collector, saying he did not have humanity left. He also called the TC “dog”.

As per the ticket collector, the passenger also tore up some official documents.

GRP Inspector Nagendu Shekhar Agnihotri has confirmed the incident which happened on July 30.

“The control room received the information, and the passenger was brought to the station immediately. Both sides have now settled the matter amicably," said Agnihotri, as reported by India Today.