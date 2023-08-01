CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceThane Girder CollapseParliament Monsoon SessionPM Modi in PuneJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » India » Passenger Abuses, Assaults Ticket Collector on Barauni Express Train, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Passenger Abuses, Assaults Ticket Collector on Barauni Express Train, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 19:26 IST

New Delhi, India

GRP Inspector Nagendu Shekhar Agnihotri has confirmed the incident which happened on July 30. (Representational pic/News18)

GRP Inspector Nagendu Shekhar Agnihotri has confirmed the incident which happened on July 30. (Representational pic/News18)

As per the ticket collector, the passenger also tore up some official documents

A ticket collector was abused and assaulted by a passenger on board a train.

The video of the incident was shared on social media where a passenger can be seen abusing Ticket Collector Rajendra Kumar. Other passengers who are on board the Barauni Express train on July 30 tried to stop the passenger, India Today reported.

Kumar said the incident took place when he asked for a penalty for a passenger who insisted on deboarding the train at the next station. But another passenger intervened and started abusing the ticket collector, saying he did not have humanity left. He also called the TC “dog”.

As per the ticket collector, the passenger also tore up some official documents.

GRP Inspector Nagendu Shekhar Agnihotri has confirmed the incident which happened on July 30.

“The control room received the information, and the passenger was brought to the station immediately. Both sides have now settled the matter amicably," said Agnihotri, as reported by India Today.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 01, 2023, 19:07 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 19:26 IST