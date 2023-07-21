CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Karnataka
1-MIN READ

Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Karnataka

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 15:38 IST

Bengaluru, India

The girl who was studying in a pre-university college attached to a city church. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The girl who was studying in a pre-university college attached to a city church. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The pastor is also the principal of the college and is currently in judicial custody

A 49-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl who was studying in a pre-university college attached to a city church, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at the ’Kote’ (fort) police station here under Section 3 of POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) and Section 8 and 12 of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2016, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga district Balaraju said.

The pastor, who is also principal of the college and hails from the same district, is now in judicial custody, Balaraju said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. karnataka
  2. minor girl
  3. pocso
first published:July 21, 2023, 15:38 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 15:38 IST