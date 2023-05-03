CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tillu TajpuriyaSC on DivorceWrestlers' ProtestGSEB 12th ResultDelhi Rain
Home » India » Patient Among Three Persons Killed as Ambulance Overturns in Kerala's Thrissur
1-MIN READ

Patient Among Three Persons Killed as Ambulance Overturns in Kerala's Thrissur

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:16 IST

Thrissur, India

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree (Representational Image/ANI)

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree (Representational Image/ANI)

"As per preliminary reports, overspeeding of the ambulance resulted in the accident. All the injured were passengers of the ambulance," a police officer said

Three persons, including a young patient, met with a tragic end as an ambulance overturned after hitting a tree at Panthalur in Thrissure district of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The ambulance lost control while taking Femina (20) to hospital as she was suffering from breathlessness. Her husband Abid (35) and a relative Rahmath (48) also lost their lives, Kunnamkulam police told PTI.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree, they said.

“As per preliminary reports, overspeeding of the ambulance resulted in the accident. All the injured were passengers of the ambulance," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, ambulance driver Shuhaib (29), Faris (20) and Sadiq (21), who were also in the vehicle, have been seriously injured and admitted to various hospitals, they added.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. kerala
  2. ambulance
first published:May 03, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 10:16 IST